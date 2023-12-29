The Crown star Dominic West talks about his broken friendship with Prince Harry

The Crown star Dominic West, in an interview with Times Radio, talked about the apparent fallout between him and Prince Harry. The actor said that his friendship with the Duke of Sussex had ended because of what he had said at a press conference in 2014 about their 2013 Walking With the Wounded expedition. He said:

"I said too much in a press conference, and so we didn't speak after that. I think I was asked what we did… [and] what we did to celebrate when we got there and probably said something too much."

West played Prince Charles in the last two seasons of the historical drama television series, The Crown. However, West admitted to being no longer in touch with Harry since their fallout in 2014.

Following his recent revelation, West and the British royal have stopped communicating. The Crown star denied contacting Prince Harry for guidance on portraying Prince Charles during a recent radio interview on Times Radio.

West met Harry during an Antarctic expedition in 2013 that involved wounded veterans. And in 2014, he attended a press conference, where he was asked what the team did to celebrate reaching the end of their mission. He admitted he had said more than he should have.

According to E! News, The Crown star stated that they discussed drinking champagne from a veteran's prosthetic leg and stripping in a remote part of the South Pole. West said:

"Most of us, Harry included, just went on a two-day bender with the Icelandic truck drivers who had brought some lethal home brew with them. There was a lot of liquor drunk."

During the press conference, West also mentioned to the media how they had benefited from Harry's ability to build latrines and the Royal's obscenely offensive jokes which came as a shocker to a person like him who was not a soldier. Joking about the latrine building, he said:

"I'd be sitting there, looking at a beautiful view thinking, 'This is the royal flush!'"

What is Dominic West's role in The Crown?

Dominic West plays King Charles in The Crown. He was so overawed by King Charles that he had almost refused the part.

While playing the part of an ambassador for the King's charitable trust established in 1976, The Crown star had the chance of meeting the monarch.

He was seen with Charles in a group photograph, taken during the 2014 red carpet.

Discussing why he was initially skeptical about taking the part, West said:

"I’m a big fan of Prince Charles, as he was. I didn’t want to be doing anything to upset his mission."

West said he found a few similarities between the king and him - the short legs, big head, and a little stoop. Rest he was helped by the acting and voice coaches and was good to become royalty.

Also, West's job was made slightly easier by having his real-life son portray his fictional offspring. He said in his interview with the Town and Country magazine:

"What was great, was the shortcut to a sort of tactile intimacy that you have with your kids that no one else has."

However, he was not quite comfortable with the narrative of the show's sixth season and told his son not to play young Prince William.

Despite the fallout between the two friends, West told Variety how Harry's memoir, Spare, had helped him prepare for the emotional scene when Charles reveals to his sons the death of their mother, Diana. Also, Harry was all praise for West's series The Crown in his interview on The Late Late Show in 2021.