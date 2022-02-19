The Cuphead Show! takeaway: Artfully capturing the spirit of the popular video game

The Cuphead Show! is a gripping animated series that was released on February 18, 2022, only on Netflix. The show is an enthralling adaption of the fan-favorite 2017 video game Cuphead. The animated series was developed by Dave Wasson.

Since its release, it has gotten a lot of positive responses from both the audience and the critics for its incredible animated style, upbeat music, and outstanding voice acting by an ensemble voice cast, including Tru Valentino, Frank Todaro, Luke Millington-Drake, Joe Hanna, Grey Griffin, and several others.

The Cuphead Show! carries the spirit of the popular video game, providing fans with both old and new surreal, chaotic, exhilarating, and fun throwback animations all around with unforgettable characters and mesmerizing animation. It is safe to say that after Castlevania and Arcane, this animated series is another feather in the popular streaming service's cap for captivating video game adaptations.

The Cuphead Show!: Takeaway

The show marvelously retains the essence of the fan-favorite video game

Between its distinguished animated style and creative bargains with the Devil himself, Cuphead has always been a fan-favorite video game that inspired fans to roam around the world of imagination freely. Apart from its intriguing gameplay, it has a live-in quality that defines Jason and Chad Moldenhauer’s game.

Now, courtesy of Netflix, a memorable extension of the video game has been launched, and it is as alluring as can be imagined.

Not only is it a carefully crafted expansion of its source material, but it is also a friendly homage to an often forgotten era of animation. It is quite evident that the show has been mindfully created for all ages to heartily enjoy and have a great time.

In a time of a television era that flourishes depending on specialty shows for everyone, the wonderful feeling of universal enjoyment is quite praiseworthy.

Similar to the 2017 video game Cuphead from which it is gleaned, The Cuphead Show! depicts the thrilling misadventures of the two brothers, Cuphead, voiced by Tru Valentino, and his cautious brother Mugman, voiced by Frank T. Todaro, are always up to something.

The video game Cuphead maintained a simple and crisp narrative. The brother duo were followed by a run-and-gun shooter after losing both their souls at the Devil’s casino and they fought their way through numerous boss fights, attempting to repay their debt to the Devil. There are several traces of this original story in the show.

The Devil, charmingly voiced by Luke Millington Drake, makes a strong appearance in the very first episode of the show and steals the soul of Cuphead. After the event, the brothers are seen spending a number of episodes outmastering the Devil.

While the show does not stick to the straightforward storyline of the video game, it rather takes inspiration for its narrative from the golden era of American animation, weaving its primary tale through day-in-the-life vignettes. It also has big confrontations and quite an interconnecting storyline. However, The Cuphead Show! seems delighted to capture the adventurous schemes of this trouble-loving brother duo.

This change may seem frustrating to some fans of the video game as there are no boss battles, and though several significant characters from the video game appear on the Netflix show, their thrilling adventures are only defined by character-expanding short tales instead of weapons.

Still, the traces of the nostalgic video game are quite prominent and work wonderfully in captivating the audience.

The Cuphead Show! has been streaming on Netflix since February 18, 2022.

Edited by Sabika