The Cuphead Show! takeaway: Traces of lukewarm nostalgia

The Cuphead Show! is a surreal, humorous, and eventful animated series that made its debut on February 18, 2022, on the popular streaming service Netflix.

The animated show thoroughly adapts the highly popular nostalgic video game Cuphead by using the perfect blend of iconic animation techniques with the humor and timing style of the modern animation genre.

The series is full of unforgettable characters, enthralling animation, and slapstick scenarios. This animated series definitely proves Arcane was no accident, and the streaming service is in the business of creating video game adaptations the audience has always dreamed of.

The Cuphead Show! offers the audience a cheerful ride down the memory lane

Traces of delightful vintage animations all the way

#TheCupheadShow #Cuphead #Mugman Woah! We managed to snag this account back, and ya'll have freed the Cuphead Show! Stream it now on @Netflix!! Mugman and I could not be more proud. Woah! We managed to snag this account back, and ya'll have freed the Cuphead Show! Stream it now on @Netflix!! Mugman and I could not be more proud.#TheCupheadShow #Cuphead #Mugman https://t.co/UObXRRQu9O

Without a shred of doubt, the most attractive feature of The Cuphead Show! is its fascinating, fast-moving animation, and fortunately, the Netflix series successfully delivers on that front.

Although the series is a bit glistening in comparison to the fan-favourite video game, it is still a jaw-dropping show, mixing vintage animation processes with modern age technologies and providing animation-craft admirers with an array of eye-catching incidents.

The Cuphead Show! features every event from a rotoscope-looking cheerful dance number that brings back delightful memories of the highly popular and celebrated 1932 Betty Boop cartoon Minnie the Moocher, to a whole episode paying wonderful homage to Silly Symphony's The Skeleton Dance.

These features are all pieced together with illuminating visuals and stereoscopic shots utilizing live-action models with 2D animated characters to provide the audience with an outlandish atmosphere.

Prominant signs of the Rubber Hose style of cartoon

While it is quite evident that some of the absurdity of the '30s animation is dialed down a little bit to make it more appealing to present-day young viewers, however, the significant mark of the Rubber Hose style of cartoon is very much there in the way the animated characters express with noodle limbs.

Whether one is an admirer of Fleischer cartoons or even shows gleaned from them, such as Ren & Stimpy, SpongeBob or Animaniacs, this Netflix animated series is a heartfelt love letter to the animation genre, and for someone completely new to the genre, it still serves plenty of humor, remarkable characters, and outstanding visuals.

Wonderful voice acting gave the series the perfect nostalgic feeling

The show has turned out the way it is, because of the exceptionally good ensemble voice cast list, which entails Tru Valentino as Cuphead, Frank Todaro as Mugman, Luke Millington-Drake as the Devil, Grey Griffin as Ms. Chalice, Joe Hanna as Elder Kettle, Jim Conroy as Ollie Bulb, Clancy Brown as Porkrind, Biff and Duke and Wayne Brady as King Dice. Their mindful performance gave the animated series the perfect essence of nostalgia.

Watch The Cuphead Show!, streaming on Netflix starting February 18, 2022.

