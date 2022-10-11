The Curse of Bridge Hollow cast list: Which actors play the father-daughter duo in Netflix adventure film?

The Curse of Bridge Hollow, directed by Jeff Wadlow, might just be the perfect movie you have been waiting for this Halloween. Following the fun-filled spooky adventures of a father-daughter duo, who team up to defeat some spooky Halloween decorations, this is the perfect family-friendly horror comedy flick releasing this fall.

The movie follows the exploits of a science teacher with no penchant for Halloween and his daughter Sydney, who accidentally summons supernatural spirits. These spirits take up residence inside Halloween decorations and wreck havoc around the entire town.

The father and daughter must now work together to put an end to the menace and save themselves and all they love.

The cast list of The Curse of Bridge Hollow

The Curse of Bridge Hollow will drop on Netflix on October 14, 2022 and the roles of the father and daughter will be portrayed by Marlon Wayans and Priah Ferguson, respectively.

Marlon Wayans as Howard

Marlon Wayans is an American actor and comedian who is best known for his comedy features. He started his career in Hollywood with a very small role, playing a pedestrian in I'm Gonna Git You Sucka.

From there, he went on to collaborate with his brother Shawn Wayans for the sitcom The Wayans Bros that aired on WB for four years until 1999. Wayans has also featured in horror flicks like Scary Movie (2000) and Scary Movie 2 (2001). His other works include featuring in White Chicks, Little Man, and Dance Flick.

Wayans also had a serious role in Darren Aronofsky's critically acclaimed Requiem for a Dream (2000). Marlon has appeared in several other movies like Norbit (2007), G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra (2009), A Haunted House and its sequel, and On the Rocks (2020).

His latest role as Howard in the upcoming The Curse of Bridge Hollow will see him move back to playing comic characters. Howard is Sydney's father who is completely uninterested and uninvolved in celebrating Halloween.

However, that is set to change when his daughter accidentally summons supernatural creatures from the other side. Now Howard must help his daughter send them back to where they belong.

Priah Ferguson as Sydney

Priah Ferguson is a budding actress who is quite popular as Erica Sinclair on Netflix's Stranger Things.

She was inspired to enter the industry after watching Crooklyn and Daddy's Little Girls. Ferguson started off by acting in locally-produced short and independent films. Following this, she made her debut on television with FX Networks show Atlanta and the Civil War drama Mercy Street.

She soon found herself on the cast list of Netflix's science fiction horror series Stranger Things as Lucas Sinclair's younger sister. She was promoted to a series regular after a few seasons.

Ferguson has also appeared in The Oath and is next set to appear in the upcoming Halloween comedy The Curse of Bridge Hollow. After Sydney accidentally summons the spirits of Halloween, the whole town is sent into a state of chaos. She must now clean up the mess she created along with some help from her father.

Other cast members

Along with Ferguson and Wayans The Curse of Bridge Hollow also features:

Kelly Rowland as Emily

Rob Riggle

John Michael Higgins

Nia Vardalos

Lauren Lapkus as Mayor Tammy

Holly J. Barrett as Jamie

Myles Vincent Perez as Mario

Abi Monterey as Ramona

Helen Slayton-Hughes

Tune in to Netflix on Friday, October 14, 2022 to have some Halloween-themed adventures with The Curse of Bridge Hollow.

