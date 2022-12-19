"The curse continues": Drake bet on Argentina memes go viral amid stunning $1 million loss

Canadian rapper Drake placed a $1 million bet in favor of Argentina ahead of the FIFA World Cup final on Sunday. However, despite Argentina winning the World Cup, the Toronto rapper lost the bet, which had potential winnings of $2.75 million, according to a post that was shared by the singer before the match.

Andy Castell @AJ3 The Drake curse is finally defeated The Drake curse is finally defeated https://t.co/xFVj99Gg2g

A screenshot of the God's Plan singer's now-removed Instagram post shows that it was a 1x2 market bet. The bet required Argentina to win within the regulation time. France’s Kylian Mbappé scored a goal in the last minute, leading to extra time, which was followed by penalties with an equal 3-all score from France and Argentina, resulting in the artist's loss of a million dollars.

The singer, infamous for his curse, is feared as an omen whenever he takes a picture with a sports personality or wears a team’s jersey. Superstition has been created around the artist that whenever he sides with a sports team, it is bound to lose.

Netizens are now pointing out the Hotline Bling singer's cursed reputation when it comes to sports, which has led to several teams facing losses. Even though the team he vouched for won, it was still a loss for the singer.

ClutchPoints Betting @CPBetting A QUICK REMINDER



Although Argentina won on penalties...



DRAKE ACTUALLY BET $1 MILLION ON 1X2, WHICH ONLY COUNTS THE SCORE BEFORE EXTRA TIME AND PENALTIES



HE ACTUALLY LOST, AND THE CURSE CONTINUES A QUICK REMINDERAlthough Argentina won on penalties...DRAKE ACTUALLY BET $1 MILLION ON 1X2, WHICH ONLY COUNTS THE SCORE BEFORE EXTRA TIME AND PENALTIESHE ACTUALLY LOST, AND THE CURSE CONTINUES 🚨A QUICK REMINDER🚨Although Argentina won on penalties...DRAKE ACTUALLY BET $1 MILLION ON 1X2, WHICH ONLY COUNTS THE SCORE BEFORE EXTRA TIME AND PENALTIESHE ACTUALLY LOST, AND THE CURSE CONTINUES 😱 https://t.co/JQBLAtWKKM

Netizens react to Drake's $1 million bet after Argentina wins the FIFA World Cup

After Sunday’s match, the singer became the subject of a meme fest, with netizens pointing out that the curse continues. However, some pointed out that Argentina and Lionel Messi broke Drake’s curse by winning. It, however, still meant a loss for the singer. One fan pointed out that Messi could do what no man has ever done—break the curse.

george @StokeyyG2 LIONEL MESSI BROKE THE DRAKE CURSE. LIONEL MESSI BROKE THE DRAKE CURSE.

Neal 🇦🇺 @NealGardner_ Messi should be hailed as the undisputed GOAT just for defeating the Drake curse, IMO. Doing things no man has ever done! Messi should be hailed as the undisputed GOAT just for defeating the Drake curse, IMO. Doing things no man has ever done!

🇫🇷🇫🇷 @fruityksj drake £1 million bet after france scored two goals



drake £1 million bet after france scored two goals https://t.co/0H1Q7SfOar

Drmighty @DrMight_y God of Messi has finally broken Drake Curse God of Messi has finally broken Drake Curse 😂😂😂 https://t.co/mzRLLrWm4t

Baby @DanDePacino Drake the type of guy to lose money after winning the bet. Drake the type of guy to lose money after winning the bet. https://t.co/tlMIMFruMO

MBAH @Mbahdeyforyou



Head pass head Even the drake curse couldn’t stop Lionel MessiHead pass head Even the drake curse couldn’t stop Lionel MessiHead pass head😂

#ThankYouJinni @pIanethan drake lost a $1m bet over football thats a win for me drake lost a $1m bet over football thats a win for me https://t.co/Nqwyb04PvN

LJRC @LiamCrook1 Drake heading into the betting shop and slapping $1 million dollars on Argentina and not once thinking about his curse Drake heading into the betting shop and slapping $1 million dollars on Argentina and not once thinking about his curse https://t.co/m40YMYRzwn

A look at the past instances of the singer's curse

MsBarca @MzBarca1 Drake curse broken but tbh bro, stay off football. And my club Barcelona Drake curse broken but tbh bro, stay off football. And my club Barcelona https://t.co/vpzpQXXMwI

Earlier in October this year, Drake bet on FC Barcelona, who had a match against Real Madrid. Later that day, Barcelona lost 3-1 to Real Madrid, and Drake lost over 500,000 pounds. The game was dubbed El Classico in Spain, and Barcelona even wore a special kit that was dedicated to the singer and featured his OVO owl as part of their sponsorship with Spotify.

Back in 2019, football club Paris Saint Germain lost to Lille 5-1, after Drake posed for a photo with player Layvin Kurzawa at the time. That same year, the Toronto rapper took a selfie with Manchester City’s Sergio Aguero, which led to their defeat during the Champions League quarter-finals.

The football club had jokingly banned players from taking photos with the singer until the end of the season.

AS Roma English @ASRomaEN All Roma players banned from taking photos with Drake until the end of the season All Roma players banned from taking photos with Drake until the end of the season

That same year, the artist said he used the curse to his advantage in a basketball game for his beloved team, the Toronto Raptors. The singer, well aware of his curse, stayed at home during the game and wore 76ers shorts, against whom the team he was vouching for was playing. This showed that the artist was well aware of his curse.

Aside from football and basketball, the curse has also affected the UFC. In 2019, Drake backed Irish fighter Conor McGregor, sharing a picture of himself draping an Irish flag over his shoulders in support of McGregor. He lost the fight to Russian fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov in the fourth round.

Drake released his seventh studio album, Honestly Nevermind, earlier this year. The album features 14 tracks and has a runtime of 52 minutes. 21 Savage is the only guest artist featured on one of the songs, titled Jimmy Cooks. The new album was released just nine months after the artist's previous release, titled Certified Lover Boy.

