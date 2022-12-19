"The curse continues": Drake bet on Argentina memes go viral amid stunning $1 million loss

Canadian rapper Drake placed a $1 million bet in favor of Argentina ahead of the FIFA World Cup final on Sunday. However, despite Argentina winning the World Cup, the Toronto rapper lost the bet, which had potential winnings of $2.75 million, according to a post that was shared by the singer before the match.
A screenshot of the God's Plan singer's now-removed Instagram post shows that it was a 1x2 market bet. The bet required Argentina to win within the regulation time. France’s Kylian Mbappé scored a goal in the last minute, leading to extra time, which was followed by penalties with an equal 3-all score from France and Argentina, resulting in the artist's loss of a million dollars.
The singer, infamous for his curse, is feared as an omen whenever he takes a picture with a sports personality or wears a team’s jersey. Superstition has been created around the artist that whenever he sides with a sports team, it is bound to lose.
Netizens are now pointing out the Hotline Bling singer's cursed reputation when it comes to sports, which has led to several teams facing losses. Even though the team he vouched for won, it was still a loss for the singer.
Netizens react to Drake's $1 million bet after Argentina wins the FIFA World Cup
After Sunday’s match, the singer became the subject of a meme fest, with netizens pointing out that the curse continues. However, some pointed out that Argentina and Lionel Messi broke Drake’s curse by winning. It, however, still meant a loss for the singer. One fan pointed out that Messi could do what no man has ever done—break the curse.
A look at the past instances of the singer's curse
Earlier in October this year, Drake bet on FC Barcelona, who had a match against Real Madrid. Later that day, Barcelona lost 3-1 to Real Madrid, and Drake lost over 500,000 pounds. The game was dubbed El Classico in Spain, and Barcelona even wore a special kit that was dedicated to the singer and featured his OVO owl as part of their sponsorship with Spotify.
Back in 2019, football club Paris Saint Germain lost to Lille 5-1, after Drake posed for a photo with player Layvin Kurzawa at the time. That same year, the Toronto rapper took a selfie with Manchester City’s Sergio Aguero, which led to their defeat during the Champions League quarter-finals.
The football club had jokingly banned players from taking photos with the singer until the end of the season.
That same year, the artist said he used the curse to his advantage in a basketball game for his beloved team, the Toronto Raptors. The singer, well aware of his curse, stayed at home during the game and wore 76ers shorts, against whom the team he was vouching for was playing. This showed that the artist was well aware of his curse.
Aside from football and basketball, the curse has also affected the UFC. In 2019, Drake backed Irish fighter Conor McGregor, sharing a picture of himself draping an Irish flag over his shoulders in support of McGregor. He lost the fight to Russian fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov in the fourth round.
Drake released his seventh studio album, Honestly Nevermind, earlier this year. The album features 14 tracks and has a runtime of 52 minutes. 21 Savage is the only guest artist featured on one of the songs, titled Jimmy Cooks. The new album was released just nine months after the artist's previous release, titled Certified Lover Boy.