“The disguise is fooling nobody”: Queen lookalike spotted in Glastonbury Festival, goes viral online

Glastonbury fans were left shocked when they spotted The Queen at Robert Plant’s set, half of the people convinced that it was The Queen herself. However, little does Glastonbury know that The Queen is not someone who'd be seen at events such as this, mostly due to mobility issues lately.

It all started with a Twitter user sharing a picture of The Queen’s look-alike with the caption:

“The Queen has turned up at Glastonbury to watch Robert Plant. That disguise is fooling nobody.”

The mystery woman was seen sporting red lipstick with a subtle fringe. The blue jacket with a hoodie could be to beat the cold, or maybe even to hide their identity, as suggested by some Twitter users. Viewers watching the iconic festival joked about looking at the Queen’s doppelgänger. The tweet went viral in just a few hours, and as of now, in just two days, thousands of people have viewed and interacted with it.

Queen’s doppelgänger spotted in Glastonbury

While a lot of people thought that the woman in question was the Queen herself, others knew for sure they’re looking at a look-alike.

Many laughed at the co-incidence. Looking at the look-alike with the hoodie, one user commented:

“Woow ! she’s needs to be really bundled up! don’t want her catching cold!”

While Queen Elizabeth might not be at the event, her granddaughter Princess Beatrice attended the event from which the pictures went viral. It’s not that the royal family cannot or does not attend such events. Other royals in the past have very well been spotted at festivals before.

2013 witnessed Prince Harry and his then-girlfriend Cressida Bonas at the Rolling Stones event. Similarly, Princess Eugenie was spotted with her friends at Glastonbury in 2016. The same event was also attended by Prince Charles in 2010. Quite evidently, Glastonbury is quite known for its world famous festival, however, not so famous for the Queen to be there.

Prince Harry and Princess Eugenie spotted partying in the Glastonbury festival. (Image via Getty Images/Pascal Le Segretain)

The Queen recently celebrated her platinum jubilee

The celebrations in early June marked the Queen’s 70 years on the throne. It began with a gun salute and a fly-past of military aircraft. She was seen sporting a powder blue dress, along with a walking stick.

The Queen with the Royal Family on her platinum jubilee on June 2, 2022. (Image via AFP)

Several family members, including Prince Charles to William, George, Kate Middleton, and Duchess Camilla, among others, were in attendance at the celebrations. The celebrations took place on June 2, at Buckingham Palace. While the celebrations might have been for the British monarch, all the headlines were stolen by the four-year-old Prince Louis, who was seen making funny faces all throughout.

Queen Elizabeth II, who has a penchant for riding horses, was seen on the riding grounds after she was told to cut back for a few months, keeping in mind her health conditions. The 96-year-old was spotted in Windsor, her primary residence.

