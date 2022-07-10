The Eagles Canada Tour 2022: Tickets, presale, where to buy, dates, and more

American rock band The Eagles have announced additional tour dates in Canada for their Hotel California Tour.

The tour is set to kick off in Toronto from September 9, 2022. The band will make stops in the Canadian cities of Ottawa, Winnipeg, Saskatoon, and Edmonton before their concluding performance in Vancouver. The band’s website notes that the tour shows will feature the band’s Hotel California album performed live in its entirety, accompanied by orchestra and choir. They will also perform their greatest hits.

Pre-sales for the tickets will begin on July 14, 2022, via the band's official website. Starting July 15, all tickets, including a limited number of VIP packages and other exclusive offers like premium seats, exclusive merchandise, parking and more, will be available via Ticketmaster.

The Eagles 'Hotel California' Canadian tour 2022 dates

September 9 - Toronto, ON at Scotiabank Arena

September 13 - Ottawa, ON at Canadian Tire Centre

September 16 - Winnipeg, MB at Canada Life Centre

September 18 - Saskatoon, SK at SaskTel Centre

September 20 - Edmonton, AB at Rogers Place

September 22 - Vancouver, BC at Rogers Arena

The Eagles commenced their Hotel California tour in 2019, and resumed the tour earlier this year.

Earlier, in April 2022, Deacon Frey, son of the late Glenn Frey, stepped down from performing with the band. The band issued an official statement which said:

"We are grateful to Deacon for his admirable efforts and we wish him well as he charts his future. Deacon's Eagles family will always be here to surround him with love, support and goodwill, and he is always welcome to join us onstage at any future concerts if he so desires. We hope our fans will join us in wishing Deacon the very best as he moves into the next phase of his career."

Currently, The Eagles' lineup consists of co-founder Don Henley, longtime bandmates Joe Walsh and Timothy B. Schmit, and country star Vince Gill.

More about The Eagles

An American rock band formed in Los Angeles in 1971, they have won six Grammy awards and five American Music Awards. The band’s debut album Eagles, released in 1972, was a commercial success with two top-20 singles in the tracklist, namely Take It Easy and Witchy Woman. The following year, the band released their second album Desperado.

In 1974, The Eagles released their first number-one song in the US and Canada, titled Best of My Love. The band released the album One of These Nights in 1975 which became their first number-one album. Their album Their Greatest Hits, released in 1976, was followed by the release of their fifth studio album, Hotel California.

The title track of Hotel California won the Grammy for Record of the Year, and New Kid in Town from the album won Best Arrangement for Voices. In 1976, the band released an album titled The Long Run, after which they broke up in 1980.

They later reunited in 1994 and have been consistent with their tours ever since.

