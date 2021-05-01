"The End of an Era": Disguised Toast bids farewell to Among Us era, as Corpse Husband, Jacksepticeye and more join fans in paying tribute

The undisputed king of Among Us, Jeremy "Disguised Toast" Wang, is finally stepping down from his throne, after an incredible run.
The 29-year old streamer has been responsible for inculcating a long-standing interest among fans in Inner Sloth's Among Us.
One of the most consistent and skilled players to have ever played the game, Disguised Toast recently took to Twitter to bid farewell to his regular pattern of posting Among Us-based videos.
He also seemingly hinted at moving on to other games, as he reminisced about the "life-changing journey" that was Among Us:
His post triggered a slew of responses from fans, most of whom paid an emotional tribute to the wholesome brand of Among Us content that has become synonymous with Disguised Toast today.
Joining them were the likes of Corpse Husband, Jacksepticeye, Sykkuno and more, as they paid a collective tribute to the king of Among Us.
Twitter pays tribute to Disguised Toast's memorable Among Us run
Initially a Hearthstone pro, Disguised Toast's meteoric rise in the world of streaming was cemented by his decision to broadcast Among Us.
After becoming one of the most recognizable faces on Twitch, he eventually made the shift to Facebook Gaming.
From leaving fans in awe of his high-IQ skill moves to entertaining them with his trademark wit, there has seldom been a dull moment during his streams.
Apart from gaming, he is also revered for his series of "hot takes" on a plethora of topics, due to which his fanbase often holds him in high regard as one of the most wholesome streamers of the modern era.
Here are some of the reactions online as scores of fans and members of the streaming community paid tribute to Disguised Toast and his unforgettable Among Us legacy:
The wholesome messages above serve as further testament to the lasting impact that Disguised Toast has had upon thousands of fans across the globe.
Irrespective of whichever game he ultimately decides to stream next, his influence in the realm of gaming remains unparalleled.