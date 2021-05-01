"The End of an Era": Disguised Toast bids farewell to Among Us era, as Corpse Husband, Jacksepticeye and more join fans in paying tribute

The undisputed king of Among Us, Jeremy "Disguised Toast" Wang, is finally stepping down from his throne, after an incredible run.

The 29-year old streamer has been responsible for inculcating a long-standing interest among fans in Inner Sloth's Among Us.

One of the most consistent and skilled players to have ever played the game, Disguised Toast recently took to Twitter to bid farewell to his regular pattern of posting Among Us-based videos.

He also seemingly hinted at moving on to other games, as he reminisced about the "life-changing journey" that was Among Us:

The End of an Era.



After uploading among us videos EVERY single day for the past 8 months, I have finally run out of among us content and didnt upload anything yesterday.



It's been a life-changing journey - excited to see whats next for me and my friends. pic.twitter.com/6JfuJgLs9q — Disguised Toast (@DisguisedToast) May 1, 2021

His post triggered a slew of responses from fans, most of whom paid an emotional tribute to the wholesome brand of Among Us content that has become synonymous with Disguised Toast today.

Joining them were the likes of Corpse Husband, Jacksepticeye, Sykkuno and more, as they paid a collective tribute to the king of Among Us.

Twitter pays tribute to Disguised Toast's memorable Among Us run

Initially a Hearthstone pro, Disguised Toast's meteoric rise in the world of streaming was cemented by his decision to broadcast Among Us.

After becoming one of the most recognizable faces on Twitch, he eventually made the shift to Facebook Gaming.

From leaving fans in awe of his high-IQ skill moves to entertaining them with his trademark wit, there has seldom been a dull moment during his streams.

Apart from gaming, he is also revered for his series of "hot takes" on a plethora of topics, due to which his fanbase often holds him in high regard as one of the most wholesome streamers of the modern era.

Here are some of the reactions online as scores of fans and members of the streaming community paid tribute to Disguised Toast and his unforgettable Among Us legacy:

so insane, well played — Corpse Husband (@Corpse_Husband) May 1, 2021

Legendary — brooke ♡ (@brookeab) May 1, 2021

see you at the next game 👋 — Hafu (@itshafu) May 1, 2021

Very grateful for the Among Us era because I got to meet all of you guys through it. Cant wait to see what comes next for you — Jacksepticeye (@Jack_Septic_Eye) May 1, 2021

You created a masterpiece. — dk (@dakotaz) May 1, 2021

THE KING OF AMONG US you’ve done good toast i’m proud of you🥲🤝 — gizelle🦇🖤 (@lilsmols_) May 1, 2021

Among us brought my attention to OTV and friends so thank you for the 8 months of content it was a great era and I can’t wait to see what comes next Capo Toast — Berner (@___Berner) May 1, 2021

I thought i was gonna be tired of among us content but SOMEHOW you always find a way to make it interesting and spicing things up🤍



Ur amazing toast, you let people have fun while you have fun, and you never fail to make me laugh every time i watch ur videos :D — Tori ♥︎ CHECK PINNED🍓 (@torikkuno) May 1, 2021

You introduced us to the game. You introduced us to the streamers we came to know and love. You brought together so many people. And it was all because of space beans. Forever in our memories and in our hearts ❤ — LUMINARAE☀️Andre (@Amigops4ever) May 1, 2021

It's been a good run, Toast. We'll miss the AU vids, but we are so excited for your upcoming videos in the future! 😊

You will always be the Among Us King and WE WILL ALWAYS SUPPORT YOU! 😊💙 — HanaEnjeru🌱🍞 (@hanaenje_ru) May 1, 2021

Otv and friends among us stream really helped alot of people during this pandemic,

Of course,

All other games stream too,

But i feel like everything started from among us

You guys pog

Hope nothing but the best for all of you pic.twitter.com/Hbr5K2mNRx — kbkbkb :) (@LinKelbin) May 1, 2021

The wholesome messages above serve as further testament to the lasting impact that Disguised Toast has had upon thousands of fans across the globe.

Irrespective of whichever game he ultimately decides to stream next, his influence in the realm of gaming remains unparalleled.