The entire Spider-Man: Lotus controversy explained

Spider-Man: Lotus is a fan film created by filmmaker Gavin J. Konop as a non-profit passion project. The entire project has no affiliations with either MARVEL or Sony Pictures. It was scheduled to release on Thursday, August 10, 2023, but due to last-minute changes, it was released on Friday, August 11, 2023, at 9:00 pm ET. The film is available to stream for free on Konop's official YouTube channel.

Even though fans have been excited to see Spider-Man: Lotus since its announcement in August 2021, its lead actor Wayne Warden has become controversial recently. The film stars Warden Wayne as Peter Parker, Sean Thomas Reid as Harry Osborn, Moriah Brooklyn as Mary Jane Watson, Tuyen Powell as Gwen Stacy, and others.

Spider-Man: Lotus controversy: Lead actor Wayne Warden accused of racism and homophobia

The Wayne Warden controversy began back in June 2022. An X (formerly Twitter) user named @Thnnnder shared a couple of screenshots exposing the actor to using homophobic and racial slurs.

Warden Wayne accused of racism (Image via. Sportskeeda/Twitter)

In today's day and age, images like these can be easily created using Photoshop or other photo editing tools. However, Warden came clean and admitted that the comments were indeed his from when he was younger. He was seen using the n-word a lot. It is an offensive and degrading term for a black or dark-skinned person.

Following the accusations, the actor posted a lengthy apology on Twitter. His statement said,

"I'm embarrassed and sad at who I was, and I'm sorry to anyone I may have hurt years ago, or to anyone I may hurt now by revealing this information. When I was finally able to leave the bubble I was in and find people with a more stable sense of morality. I was able to be told that the things I said WERE wrong. And I learned. I pushed to change."

The statement further read,

"But regardless of any of this, I should've known better. And I spend every day wishing I hadn't been a terrible person when I was younger. But I can't change the past. All I can do is take responsibility and own up to my incredible shortcomings. And continue trying to be a better person. I hope you all can forgive me. I'm sorry."

Spider-Man: Lotus director Gavin J. Konop was accused of racism himself. A Twitter user @Berkmanboom posted screenshots of the director dropping sexist, racist, and homophobic comments.

Even though the post was deleted soon after, much damage had already been done. One screenshot even saw him insulting Jon Watts, the Spider-Man: No Way Home director.

Konop addressed the issue by making an apology video and posting it on his YouTube channel. He admitted to some of his comments and revealed that he was a 'loser' in high school. Unfortunately, this hardly worked, as several people who crowdfunded the film began demanding refunds.

Spider-Man: Lotus synopsis

According to IMDb, the synopsis of Spider-Man: Lotus reads,

"Peter Parker, who is struggling to recover from the loss of Gwen Stacy and contemplating hanging up the suit for good, until he receives a letter from a terminally ill child, requesting that Spider-Man pay a visit before he passes away."

Spider-Man: Lotus was directed by Gavin J. Konop and written by Sean Thomas ReidWarden Wayne, and Konop. It is available to stream for free on YouTube.