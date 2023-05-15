The Equalizer season 3 episode 17 recap: Did Robin find her father's killer?

The Equalizer season 3 returned with a new episode on May 14, 2023, bringing back Robyn McCall (Queen Latifah) in the midst of another exciting case, only this time it is much more personal. The penultimate episode of the season, titled Justified, followed Queen Latifah's vigilante Robin McCall as she discovered a crucial clue to her father's murder over 30 years ago, putting her on the trail to solve it for good.

The new episode also followed Dante (Tory Kittles), whose life is in a mess following a rogue action where he chased his friend's killer, Lo-Lo, who ended up falling off a building.

The synopsis for this episode of The Equalizer reads:

"When a note McCall receives leads her to the location of her late father’s car. She must revisit the past to uncover who was behind his carjacking and murder nearly 30 years prior."

The Equalizer season 3 episode 17 is available for streaming on Paramount+.

The Equalizer season 3 episode 17 recap: Not resorting to violence

This episode of The Equalizer began with Robyn going to a restaurant that she used to visit a lot as a child. She stopped going there after her father's death because of the memories attached, but with insistence from Aunt Vi (Lorraine Toussaint), she brought Delilah there.

During their family dinner, Robyn spotted an old friend. He told her that he had left the life of crime behind and now owned a car-detailing shop. After their conversation, Robyn noticed that someone had left her a note on a napkin. The note included an address and said that she would find the truth there.

Robyn soon asked Harry (Adam Goldberg) to help her find the address. It led to an abandoned farmhouse, where she found her late father's car. Melody (Liza Lapira) also followed her there. Robyn recounted how her father was killed on the way to pick her up. His murder was never solved, and she had always blamed herself for that.

Aunt Vi also appeared in the farmhouse and was stunned to see her late brother's car. She also discovered that a nametag with "Dolly" written on it was in the car. Elsewhere, it was revealed that the man Dante was chasing had fallen into a coma after the accident.

With further help from Harry, Robyn reached Dolly. She revealed that on the night of her father's death, he had helped her fight off two men who were harassing her.

Harry also managed to track down the man who left the note for Robyn. It was a guy named Demetrius. After a confrontation with Robyn, who tased him, Demetrius revealed that he had converted to Islam and was now following a path of peace. He revealed that he was not the only one involved in the shooting of Robyn's father. In fact, the other guy killed him.

Though Demetrius refused to reveal who the other man was, Robyn found out that it was Yancy Turner, a renowned crime boss. Using the friend she met earlier, Robyn reached Yancy, but after some convincing from Dante, she spared his life and let the law take care of him.

The Equalizer had some more drama left in the penultimate episode as Yancy got out of prison quite easily with the help of his connections. Robyn was geared up for revenge but decided to do it another way. With the help of Harry, Robyn sent incriminating information to Yancy’s henchmen, whom he had cheated for years.

Furious, they beat him to death, thereby fulfilling Robyn's revenge without the vigilante getting her hands dirty.

However, this episode of The Equalizer ended on a disturbing note as the man Dante was chasing woke up and accused him of pushing him off the building, putting Dante's life and career in jeopardy.

This should be the plot for the finale of The Equalizer, which will premiere next week.

