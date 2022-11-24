"The execution is flawless": Slow motion video of Adele vanishing act leaves internet flabbergasted

English singer-songwriter Adele recently kicked off her Las Vegas residency at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace on November 18, 2022.

In a recent performance of her song Love Is A Game, the artist can be seen vanishing into pink confetti. In videos of the performance being shared by fans online, Adele can be seen singing the final notes of her song from her recent album, 30. As she concludes the song, a massive amount of pink confetti can be seen falling on her from the top, at the end of which the singer disappears.

During the first show of residency, which kicked off earlier this month, a teary-eyed Adele addressed the audience, saying:

“I should be giving you a standing ovation, thank you so much for coming back to me. You look amazing, and it looks just like what I imagined it would look like. Just perfect. Thank you. I don’t get to go off stage for about 50 minutes so I’m going to have a shi**y face of streamed makeup for the whole first part of the show.”

Fans hail Adele’s disappearing act during her Las Vegas performance as "magical"

The singer's fans took to Twitter to express their excitement and joy as they shared videos of her disappearing act online.

Some even compared it to the famous comedy show Modern Family’s scene wherein the character of Claire Dunphy pulls off a magical act which involves changing clothes when a similar rain of confetti falls on her.

Adele Now @AdeleNowuk That slow motion of @Adele magically disappearing at the end of her show though…🤯 That slow motion of @Adele magically disappearing at the end of her show though…🤯 https://t.co/KZ0sH1KEP3

ella gellerphy @pritchetteller The @Adele pulling a Claire Dunphy magic trick to end a song is so iconic to me, will never not be amazed by this omg! twitter.com/i/web/status/1… The @Adele pulling a Claire Dunphy magic trick to end a song is so iconic to me, will never not be amazed by this omg! twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/TdtQ8plnOF

CAIRO @WhistlersLamb Adele disappearing in the next 7 years Adele disappearing in the next 7 years https://t.co/KGkNGAnFF4

Wazil @fwmohamad_ Pls i want this LED in concert dekat Malaysia, padu terox lvl 999999 #adele Pls i want this LED in concert dekat Malaysia, padu terox lvl 999999 #adele https://t.co/8OJnegCsUD

RENEIGH 🪩 @SOOPGODDESS



Singing your ass off AND a magic show as the finale??? You’re taking it!!! When Adele disappeared into the burst of heart confetti I cried a bit. You really did that babes!!! @Adele Singing your ass off AND a magic show as the finale??? You’re taking it!!! When Adele disappeared into the burst of heart confetti I cried a bit. You really did that babes!!! @Adele Singing your ass off AND a magic show as the finale??? You’re taking it!!! https://t.co/Mi063ex82n

Adele announced New Years Eve residency shows

Earlier this week, the singer added two shows to her Vegas residency show. The shows will take place on December 30 and December 31, and will be part of her 32-date trek.

In a statement on Instagram, she previously wrote:

“New Years Eve has always been a let down for me, I seem to always end up spending it in a car on my way to or from somewhere! But not this year!! I’ll be ringing 2023 in on stage!! I dress up to the nines on NYE and I would love it if those of you that come would too! Let’s go all out black tie vibes.”

Adele was originally expected to kick off her residency earlier in January until April 2022. However, the singer canceled her residency at the last minute, making fans who have traveled from other countries for her shows angry.

The singer at the time had noted that there was nothing she could do to help the situation because of Covid, and that it was impossible for her to finish the show. She told her fans that she was gutted and would return with rescheduled dates.

The multi-Grammy award winner announced her residency in support of her album, 30, which was released last year via Columbia records. The album features 12 tracks, out of which the lead single Easy On Me broke several records.

The song reached number 1 in the UK and was placed on the Billboard 200 charts in the US, and 30 won the British Album of the Year Award at the BRIT Awards in 2022.

Poll : 0 votes