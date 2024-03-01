"The fabric of society is shredding": Netizens outraged as substitute teacher at Perry Meridian HS allegedly beaten by student with a laptop

Outrage ensued on social media when a 74-year-old Perry Meridian High School substitute teacher named Rob Gooding revealed that he was attacked by a student while teaching at the Indianapolis institution and left with a severe black eye. Gooding revealed that the incident took place on February 1, and even though he wanted to press charges, the school district prevented him from doing so.

According to Gooding's account to News 8, he was attacked with a Chromebook and was later punched in the face. The student, who stands at 6'2 and weighs 280 pounds, was expelled for two semesters as a consequence of the altercation. However, Gooding sought more severe consequences for the student's action.

Social media users expressed outrage over the incident and encouraged Gooding to press charges against the student. One X user lamented:

Netizens were disappointed by the lack of action taken against the student (Image via X/@CollinRugg)

Netizens call for charges against 16-year-old Perry Meridian student

On Wednesday, February 27, 75-year-old Kelly Services employee Rob Gooding told 8 News about the assault he suffered at the hands of a student while substitute teaching at Perry Meridian High School in Indianapolis. The retired full-time teacher told the outlet that the incident took place on February 1 during a business class.

As per Gooding, a student measuring 6'2 and weighing 280 pounds came up to him and hit him with a Chromebook. He told News 8:

"I saw him come up, and he said, “I’ve had it,’ and he came down and I blocked the Chromebook. That’s where the hole was. And it shoved me down like this and then all of a sudden he hovered over me and with his left hand whammed me."

Paramedics immediately arrived at Perry Meridian and treated the man, who was left with a severe black eye. At that moment, Rob Gooding told a school district police officer who was present alongside him that he wanted to go ahead and press charges against the kid. However, the officer was not in favor of this. The Perry Meridian substitute teacher told News 8:

"He said to me, ‘We have been instructed by the higher-ups, which is the district, not to handcuff, or arrest the kid,’ and I said, ‘What?’ and he said, ‘Yes, that came from the higher-ups.'"

Social media users were outraged at the 16-year-old's behavior and encouraged the Perry Meridian substitute teacher to press charges. Some even wanted the kid arrested and charged as an adult. Others lamented about the recent surge in such incidents. Here are a few reactions to Collin Rugg's tweet on the incident:

WTHR News reported that the kid was later expelled for two semesters, however, Gooding told the outlet that he would still like to press charges and that he reported the case to the media because the situation was not taken care of. He wanted to hold the 16-year-old accountable for his actions. News 8 shared a statement from Perry Township Schools that read:

"We are disturbed by the allegations involving a Kelly Services employee and student at Perry Meridian High School."

It further stated:

"Perry Police responded to the incident quickly. A police report was forwarded to the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office. Prosecutors will then make a criminal charge decision."

The township stated that they could not further comment on the disciplinary actions taken against students due to "confidentiality reasons" but stressed that the district had "zero tolerance" towards violence. A spokesperson for the Marion County Prosecutors Office confirmed to News 8 that the case was under investigation.