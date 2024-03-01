Why is Sylvie leaving Chicago Fire? Exit reasons explored

Kara Killmer, who plays paramedic Sylvie Brett in Chicago Fire, bid farewell to the show with her last appearance in the February 28 episode, marking the end of her 10-year journey on the series.

Chicago Fire is Dick Wolf's popular firefighter American drama that aired on NBC for twelve seasons. Kara Killmer joined the cast in September 2014, taking on the role of the paramedic after the departure of Lauren German's character Leslie Shay in season 3.

According to a report from Variety in November 2023, season 12 of Chicago Fire was to mark Killmer's final season. The reason why she was leaving the show had not been disclosed at the time. However, ahead of her final episode, she decided to share the details with her fans.

Chicago Fire's Kara Killmer exits the show with perfect ending

Having portrayed Sylvie Brett for 199 episodes in Chicago Fire, Kara Killmer calls her last appearance on the show a "bitter-sweet" ending. In the final episode, the empathetic paramedic is seen marrying firefighter lieutenant Matthew Casey (Jesse Spencer), her friend-turned-romantic interest.

Sharing her reason for leaving the show, Killmer starts with the way her character got a memorable ending. She expressed that Sylie's journey couldn't have ended in a more satisfying manner than getting married to Casey. Talking about Sylvie's journey, she said:

"She came to Chicago trying to start fresh and then ends up across the aisle from the love of her life, finally getting everything that she always wanted and have this patchwork family together. It’s such a perfect ending for her. I can’t think of anything better."

Sylvie Brett and Matthew Casey (Image via IMDb)

Though Spencer had left the show in season 10, Killmer continued as Sylvie, who was shown in a long-distance relationship with Casey before they finally broke up. And then, to the surprise of the fans, Casey returns to the show in season 12 of Chicago Fire to propose to Sylvie, which felt just right for their story before Killmer's exit.

Killmer expressed in an interview with TV Line that while she is happy with how her part as Sylvie ended, she is also eager to give other such incredible projects a try. So leaving the show is a decision she feels she's taken at the right time, and with a beautiful "bitter-sweet" departure from Chicago Fire, a show she had loved to be a part of.

Opening up about her plans, Killmer revealed to Variety that she's looking forward to all kinds of roles, whether in TV or films. She feels "the door is wide open" as far as acting is concerned, especially after having worked for Wolf Entertainment. She said:

"It’s a miracle and a privilege to have been on a Dick Wolf show specifically for 10 years. Nothing else is going to be able to compete with that. But I am really excited about new projects and kind of bringing the magic that I’ve learned on ‘Fire’ to new sets."

Regarding a prospective comeback to the show, Killmer's admission in her interview with Deadline indicated that she would never mind rejoining the crew. She compared it to "a family bond for life" and said she would be happy to accept it at any point during her professional career.

Viewers can tune in to NBC on Wednesdays at 9 pm to watch Chicago Fire.