The Fall of The House of Usher: Why does Madeline wear a wig? Explained

The Fall of The House of Usher grabs people's attention with its mysterious and puzzling elements, especially when it comes to Madeline Usher's wig. As the series goes deeper into the secrets of the Usher family, viewers can't help but wonder why Madeline always wears that wig.

This puzzling detail has sparked many interesting fan theories, suggesting a possible connection between the wig, Madeline's mysterious relationship with Verna, and her fascination with Cleopatra. The wig keeps popping up throughout the show, leaving fans guessing about its deeper meaning and how it fits into the unfolding story.

Let's look at all the probable reasons Madeline dons that wig throughout The Fall of The House of Usher.

The Fall of The House of Usher: Does Madeline wear a wig to be Verna's Cleopatra?

When they first met on New Year's Eve, Verna playfully called Madeline a nickname that became important and came up again in their talks, showing their special connection. She addresses Madeline as her Cleopatra.

Following the release of the show, there have been many discussions on the matter of the wig. A fan on Reddit thinks that Madeline's wig might be connected to her love for ancient Egypt and Cleopatra.

Her strong fascination with Egyptian culture and the bangs of her wig connect her to the world of the pharaohs.

When did Madeline reveal her wig in The Fall of The House of Usher? Director Mike Flanagan speaks on the topic

Madeline's wig reveal is a game-changer in the series. After Roderick's child tragically dies because of their messed-up deal with Verna, Madeline starts thinking about what to do next. Roderick's mental health is going downhill because of a genetic condition, which gives Madeline a chance to take over Fortunato. She envisions turning the company into a tech giant and leaving its shady past behind.

Madeline Usher showed off her wig in the episode 'The Pit and the Pendulum' of The Fall of the House of Usher. After chatting with her family advisor, Arthur Pym, about Fortunato's makeover, Madeline made a bold move before meeting Verna. She took off her wig in her car, revealing her true self for the first time. This big moment highlighted the special bond between Madeline, Verna, and her Cleopatra-like persona.

Mike Flanagan, the director of The Fall of The House of Usher, was asked about Madeline's wig, and he said that actress Mary McDonnell came up with the idea and thought it was a great choice for the character. He also mentioned on the site that real people who inspired the character would sometimes use similar elements, which made the character more interesting.

Final thoughts

The magnetic storyline in The Fall of The House of Usher keeps drawing you in. It has a layered and complex story, deep meanings, and a captivating plot that will stun you. And every time you learn something new about the Usher family's secret history, it takes the mysteriousness up a notch. In the same way, Madeline's wig makes her character more intriguing.

The Fall of The House of Usher is a must-watch for those who love the thrill and mystery. It is available for streaming on Netflix, where the mind-boggling tale of the Usher family secrets unfolds.