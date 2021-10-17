'The Fight That Never Ends' full cast list: Christa B. Allen and others star in Lifetime drama

Lifetime's next The Fight That Never Ends is an awe-inspiring story of an "unlikely team" that comes together out of nowhere to fight racial injustices. Leon Watkins and Joanne Beck's legacy, which was built by overcoming the stiffest of challenges is what forms the basis of the story.

Inspired by a true story, The Fight That Never Ends plays with the essence of courage and hope, and how life-altering it can be for those going through a rough patch.

This isn't the network's first rodeo experimenting with the genre. Over the past few months, Lifetime has released a spate of drama films, including The Price of Fitting in and Stalked in Paradise.

Christa B. Allen as Joanne Beck in The Fight That Never Ends

Landing the lead role in the film wasn't easy for Allen. The director, Preston A. Whitmore II, wanted an actor who could swim well. When Allen auditioned, she didn't lie. Instead, told the producers she was an average swimmer who wouldn't drown when the time came.

Allen noted that her honesty had caused Whitmore a wee bit of disappointment, which was when she decided to hire a coach and do better.

Speaking with Media Village, she further elaborated:

"We filmed me swimming and I sent the footage to Preston, and Joanne who is an executive producer on the film, with a note saying, 'Just so you know, this is what I look like in the water.' I think that's what sealed the deal."

Allen Payne as Leon Watkins

Born in Harlem, Payne is a known name on the entertainment circuit. Over the years, he has starred in several films, including New Jack City, The Perfect Storm, and Vampire in Brooklyn among others.

His first role was in The Cosby Show where he played Lance Rodman. He followed it up with gigs in The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air and Malcolm & Eddie.

The Fight That Never Ends also stars Robert Ri’chard, Michole Briana White, and Michelle Lee in supporting roles.

The official synopsis for The Fight That Never Ends further reads:

"This unlikely team defies social constructs by working together to actively fight oppression and gain nation-wide recognition for a hidden reality of many. Along their way they experience the deep-seeded hatred that has plagued America, great love, and tragedy as they leave behind a legacy."

The Fight That Never Ends premieres October 17, Sunday at 8:00 PM Eastern Time (ET). Originally titled California Love, the Lifetime drama is produced by the real-life Joanne Beck and Dahlia Waingort.

