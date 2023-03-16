The Flash season 9 episode 6 recap: Why was Becky so unlucky?  

Bad luck always followed Becky since her engagement ring was infused with dark matter, which attracted all the negativity in the world. With Barry and Iris out of town, the responsibility to solve this case fell on the shoulders of the rest of the team.

Directed by Chad Lowe, The Flash season 9 episode 6 was titled The Good, the Bad, and the Lucky and was written by Thomas Pound & Jess Carson. The ongoing season of The Flash will serve as its conclusion. The show was first released in 2014 and has aired over 170 episodes.

The Flash @CW_TheFlash #TheFinalRun No matter how dark, he’ll find the way. Catch up on the final season of #TheFlash ! Stream the first 5 episodes before they begin to expire: go.cwtv.com/streamFLAtw No matter how dark, he’ll find the way. Catch up on the final season of #TheFlash! Stream the first 5 episodes before they begin to expire: go.cwtv.com/streamFLAtw #TheFinalRun https://t.co/qllMTwl35O

The Flash season 9 episode 6 recap: Did Becky really commit a hideous crime?

In season 9, episode 6, Becky Sharpe walked into the coffee shop Jitters, and we hear a voice-over saying how lucky she was. We even saw a montage about how she fell in love and got engaged. Suddenly, her luck began running out - her boyfriend fell into a coma, and she was accused of a crime she had nothing to do with. She needed a lawyer.

In her office, Cecile was on the phone with Joe, trying to coordinate living in two different cities. She promised him that she wouldn't miss her train. Kramer dialed her up and told her to meet Becky. At STAR, Barry and Iris head to Coast City for a conference, putting all the responsibility in the hands of Team Flash.

Allegra ran into trouble with her landlord and her hot water. Chester offered to come over and help. Mark wanted to know when Khione will acknowledge her new powers and asked that they use the time they have with Barry and Iris gone to learn more about the abilities.

Kramer believed that Becky was innocent and she was being set up, so Ceclie met her. Cecile agreed to help her but wanted to start on Monday. However, Kramer came in. They found the weapon, and it was Sharpe's broken heels. However, the situation went from bad to worse.

Cecile, Allegra, and Sharpe went to her appointment to investigate. They were trying to figure out if the cops missed a spot. Allegra found a poker chip and retainer using her powers. The poker chip was owned by her future brother-in-law, Tony. Upon seeing the poker chip, Tony got nervous. He claimed that Dom had a gambling problem and was indebted. He revealed where the chip came from.

Unfortunately, during the investigation, some goons kidnapped Becky. Cecile's powers were useless in this situation. Becky successfully distracted the goons, and Allegra destroyed them.

At STAR, Chester and Mark began testing Khione for meta powers. Khione's kiss fixed Mark, or else he wouldn't have survived. They keep testing her, but Khione did not think she had any powers. On the other hand, Cecile missed her train and got sad. Becky overheard this and thought that she deserved all the bad luck. She walked away but gets kidnapped by the goons.

Neither Allegra nor Cecile could stop this. Even Chester could not help. Cecile's powers were not working properly. Chester brought the device the bad guys were using to STAR. Mark and Khione talk, and the former was adamant that Khione has some kind of frost power. It suddenly began snowing indoors.

The Flash @CW_TheFlash Who is she? Thanks for watching #TheFlash . Stream free tomorrow only on The CW. Who is she? Thanks for watching #TheFlash. Stream free tomorrow only on The CW. https://t.co/lozsc9KWhm

Cecile and Allegra talk. Cecile has been sleeping in her office. Going home every weekend isn't enough for her, but Allegra gave her a pep talk. Chester discovered that the goons' device reverses powers with dark matter. They discovered that the engagement ring was made of dark matter crystals. Turns out it was all a massive conspiracy Tony created to get rich using Becky.

Tony admitted to Sharpe that he hurt Dom, and Dom tried to stop him from using Becky. Allegra and Cecile entered the casino and ran into trouble immediately. Chester turned off the power, and they get to work. Cecile used her telekinesis to take the ring, and her luck returned. Tony was taken out, and everything is in order now.

Cecile admitted to Chester and Allegra that her powers were all over the place because of her family issues. Cecile asked Allegra to move in and be her roommate. Mark has also been doing well, and a week later, a baby shower is being set up for Barry and Iris. Chester discovered that Khione was neither human nor a meta.

Poll : 0 votes