The Flight Attendant season 2, episode 1 review: Intriguing new mystery with major twist

The Flight Attendant is back with a new season.

Season 2's first episode continues with the story of Cassie Bowden (Kaley Cuoco) by introducing a fresh mystery while building on the already established characters from the Chris Bohjalian novel.

It is a little difficult to see why the show needed a second part after it finished the story from the novel. Regardless, the premiere has fared quite well and has its own unique flavor.

One of the better things about the first episode is that it does not rely on tried-and-tested methods from the past, opting to build up a mystery from scratch instead.

Read on for a detailed review of the premiere of the HBO show.

The Flight Attendant season 2 premiere review: A great twist and setup

The episode began in a different timeline, with Cassie now living in Los Angeles and working as a part-time CIA agent and a full-time flight attendant. She seems to have a sorted life with a photographer boyfriend and newfound sobriety.

Things change quickly when she is assigned a mission in Berlin, where she is ordered to simply observe and photograph a man.

From here on, things start unraveling in spectacular fashion, similar to the first season when a seemingly usual day took a turn for the extraordinary. The only difference is that this time, Cassie is prepared to witness things that are out of the ordinary.

The episode unfolds in a typical thriller-like ferocity, with spies, car explosions, and a build-up to a mysterious twist. Despite the crowded premise, it does not feel rushed at any point.

Before the end of the episode, one might have lingering questions about the second season's worth. However, with a mystery as deep as an impersonator of the main protagonist, things are bound to get interesting.

The first episode of The Flight Attendant ends on this note, leaving audiences wanting more.

Technical aspects of the HBO show

HBO spared nothing in the making of The Flight Attendant, and it is evident in every frame of the show. While the first season looked incredible, the second season tops it with gorgeous frames, great soundscape, and dream-like colors.

The entire premise of a part-time civilian spy working for the CIA and going on a mission to Berlin is exciting. There's also some great acting from Cuoco, but something about this slow-building premise indicates that there is a lot more to come from the actress.

The first two episodes of The Flight Attendant are now streaming on HBO Max.

