×
Create
Notifications

The Flight Attendant Season 2, episode 2 review: A packed episode full of mysteries

Kaley Cuoco as Cassie Bowden in The Flight Attendant (Image via HBO)
Kaley Cuoco as Cassie Bowden in The Flight Attendant (Image via HBO)
Sourav Chakraborty
Sourav Chakraborty
ANALYST
visit
Modified Apr 23, 2022 09:31 AM IST
Feature

The second episode of The Flight Attendant was released along with the season premiere on April 21, 2022, on HBO Max.

Picking up on the mysteries of the season premiere, the second episode added more layers of suspense while following Cassie Bowden (Kaley Cuoco) on a packed day.

The second episode followed in the footsteps of the first one when it came to mystery, with a peculiar couple trailing Cassie all the way from Berlin. The ending left fans with a lot to think about.

The only problem with this episode is that it feels too overcrowded sometimes.

Our Imperial Atlantic crew welcomes you to Season 2 of #TheFlightAttendant. Episodes 1 and 2 are now streaming on @hbomax. https://t.co/pv3TN8PsI8

Read on for a detailed review of The Flight Attendant season 2, episode 2.

The Flight Attendant season 2, episode 2 review: Overcrowded and too fast despite a great mystery

Raise your hand if you also have a moth tattoo on your back. Gotta add you to the suspect list. #TheFlightAttendant https://t.co/3QqvFu3pj4

The second episode began where the first one left off. While Cassie was trying to decipher the mystery of the impersonator, the episode did not give enough time to the enigma before bursting the bubble about Grace (Mae Martin).

The entire episode is set within a timeline of 24 hours, which is one of the reasons why it feels cramped. Over the course of the episode, the mysteries unravel slowly but pile up one after another, giving the impression that there are a few too many.

Every friend group has a hugger and an apprehensive huggee. #TheFlightAttendant https://t.co/Ox99v46VYt

The episode does build up some very intriguing dynamics with the presence of Annie (Zosia Mamet), Max (Deniz Akdeniz), and Marco (Santiago Cabrera). However, it could have spent a little more time exploring the three characters along with Cassie.

Viewers may find themselves a little confused by the many plotlines, despite none of them being bad or uninteresting. This is where good pacing works in favor of the show.

The ending is not disappointing at all, with the mystery couple moving in across Cassie's home and inherently looking very dangerous.

The second episode of The Flight Attendant is technically very similar to the first one, apart from the script, which seems a bit overburdened at times.

It's still too early in the series to see where it's headed. However, later episodes may recover the pace of the first season and take the show in a glorious direction.

omg that ending. Literally got goosebumps. What do you think is going to happen now?! #ad@FlightAttendant @HBOMax #TheFlightAttendant, #HBOMax https://t.co/N7kWVP7vwi
Also Read Article Continues below

The upcoming episode of The Flight Attendant will premiere on April 28, 2022. The first two episodes are now streaming on HBO Max.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी