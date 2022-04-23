The Flight Attendant Season 2, episode 2 review: A packed episode full of mysteries

The second episode of The Flight Attendant was released along with the season premiere on April 21, 2022, on HBO Max.

Picking up on the mysteries of the season premiere, the second episode added more layers of suspense while following Cassie Bowden (Kaley Cuoco) on a packed day.

The second episode followed in the footsteps of the first one when it came to mystery, with a peculiar couple trailing Cassie all the way from Berlin. The ending left fans with a lot to think about.

The only problem with this episode is that it feels too overcrowded sometimes.

Read on for a detailed review of The Flight Attendant season 2, episode 2.

The Flight Attendant season 2, episode 2 review: Overcrowded and too fast despite a great mystery

The second episode began where the first one left off. While Cassie was trying to decipher the mystery of the impersonator, the episode did not give enough time to the enigma before bursting the bubble about Grace (Mae Martin).

The entire episode is set within a timeline of 24 hours, which is one of the reasons why it feels cramped. Over the course of the episode, the mysteries unravel slowly but pile up one after another, giving the impression that there are a few too many.

The episode does build up some very intriguing dynamics with the presence of Annie (Zosia Mamet), Max (Deniz Akdeniz), and Marco (Santiago Cabrera). However, it could have spent a little more time exploring the three characters along with Cassie.

Viewers may find themselves a little confused by the many plotlines, despite none of them being bad or uninteresting. This is where good pacing works in favor of the show.

The ending is not disappointing at all, with the mystery couple moving in across Cassie's home and inherently looking very dangerous.

The second episode of The Flight Attendant is technically very similar to the first one, apart from the script, which seems a bit overburdened at times.

It's still too early in the series to see where it's headed. However, later episodes may recover the pace of the first season and take the show in a glorious direction.

The upcoming episode of The Flight Attendant will premiere on April 28, 2022. The first two episodes are now streaming on HBO Max.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh