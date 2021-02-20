The funniest Kim Kardashian x Kanye West divorce memes on the internet 

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's divorce may be sad for some, but Twitter users always do their best to turn everything into a meme.
Recently, news spread that Kim Kardashian had filed for divorce. The entertainment world was shocked but quickly got on Twitter to get their jokes in.
Many users jumped at the fact that Kim Kardashian is now an attractive single woman and will be approached by many men. Kim Kardashian's popularity preceded her marriage with Kanye West, and it'll be the same after the divorce.
Others pointed out that Kanye West had a fling with Jeffree Star, and he'll be free to go back to the YouTuber.
Some Twitter users took the situation to heart. Fans can sometimes get so into their favorite celebrity's life that it affects them as well.
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's potential divorce was not a surprise for many as the two had been quite public with their differences. Other users pretended not to care.
Some married couples take a lot of years, and others take a few months before the divorce is finalized. There may be many scandals before this is all over.
The possibility of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's divorce has been on the news for a while
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West had been trying to save their marriage by going to therapy. Divorce had been a possibility for months, but the two tried their best to avoid it.
The scandal last month with Jeffree Star and Kanye West seemed to be the tipping point for Kim Kardashian.
