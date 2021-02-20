The funniest Kim Kardashian x Kanye West divorce memes on the internet 

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's divorce may be sad for some, but Twitter users always do their best to turn everything into a meme.

Recently, news spread that Kim Kardashian had filed for divorce. The entertainment world was shocked but quickly got on Twitter to get their jokes in.

I just know the Kim and Kanye divorce is gonna be kuwtk final season cliffhanger pic.twitter.com/8eguAkIgHC — María Britto Farías (@MariaBrittoF) February 19, 2021

This is the real reason Kim and Kanye are getting a divorce

pic.twitter.com/7sRhjeF2gi — 🥷 (@hxsvx7) February 19, 2021

At least Kim and Kanye won’t have to fight over furnishings and art work. pic.twitter.com/mArWh425GK — AL (@MissSchliez) February 19, 2021

Many users jumped at the fact that Kim Kardashian is now an attractive single woman and will be approached by many men. Kim Kardashian's popularity preceded her marriage with Kanye West, and it'll be the same after the divorce.

How Drake be looking at Kim Kardashian now that Kanye and her are done: pic.twitter.com/5urOorM6EK — 323Mars (@YoungRagerxx) February 19, 2021

Pro athletes and rappers going to DM Kim Kardashian after she filed for divorce from Kanye West pic.twitter.com/BhG0sFHlII — Rich (@UptownDCRich) February 19, 2021

Others pointed out that Kanye West had a fling with Jeffree Star, and he'll be free to go back to the YouTuber.

Jeffree Star seeing that Kim Kardashian has filed for divorce : pic.twitter.com/XxEm0LziGF — ʚ abbie ɞ (@abiixiaa) February 19, 2021

Jeffree Star calling Kanye West now that him and Kim are divorcing pic.twitter.com/FVDWUmUK51 — holly (@hollyelaine2004) February 19, 2021

Jeffree star now that kanye and kim divorced pic.twitter.com/8K4Ql2aefs — 𝑺𝒂𝒏𝒅𝒊🔮 (@Neptune_Leo22) February 19, 2021

Some Twitter users took the situation to heart. Fans can sometimes get so into their favorite celebrity's life that it affects them as well.

so kim and kanye really getting divorced..... i don't care but its still affecting me in some way... it doesn't even make sense pic.twitter.com/AX7HWUbTJX — katie (@virgogworl) February 19, 2021

nobody talk to me i’m reminiscing over kim and kanye pic.twitter.com/6QUbyKiCwA — زينب 🦋 (@baghdadiyaa) February 19, 2021

Literally no one:



Me processing Kim and Kanye’s divorce: pic.twitter.com/78ZUjJE5ZB — Saint Hoax (@SaintHoax) February 19, 2021

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's potential divorce was not a surprise for many as the two had been quite public with their differences. Other users pretended not to care.

Kim and Kanye are divorcing?!

*pretends to be shocked* pic.twitter.com/261PkjZ5mU — Lacey Nicole (@Lay_Coleee) February 19, 2021

people really thought Kim and Kanye were gonna stay together forever? pic.twitter.com/tULXxBkIM7 — Satan (@RealS8nn) February 19, 2021

wouldn't care about Kim and Kanye's divorce even if it was happening live in my fucking kitchen — Ella Zee 🌈👑 (@EllaZee5) February 20, 2021

Some married couples take a lot of years, and others take a few months before the divorce is finalized. There may be many scandals before this is all over.

The possibility of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's divorce has been on the news for a while

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West had been trying to save their marriage by going to therapy. Divorce had been a possibility for months, but the two tried their best to avoid it.

I’m at the Jeffree Star chapter of the Kanye/Kim break up story.



Eh?



How do u miss all of this stuff?



Shall I resubscribe to ‘Heat’ magazine? pic.twitter.com/h8thmriWti — Mad Mav (@maverick99sback) February 20, 2021

Jeffree Star finding out Kim submitted the divorce and Kanye is finally eligible. pic.twitter.com/WYW8279nWM — Kal Madison (@kal_madison) February 19, 2021

The scandal last month with Jeffree Star and Kanye West seemed to be the tipping point for Kim Kardashian.

