HMM's newest holiday flick, The Gift of Peace, will premiere on the cable channel on Saturday, December 10, 2022. The movie revolves around a woman who's devastated after a tragedy, but gradually manages to cope with her grief. Here's the official synopsis of the movie, according to Crown Media Press:

''Traci lost her faith after tragedy but begins to find inspiration, hope, and peace with the help of a new community when she joins a grief support group at Christmas.''

The Gift of Peace stars Nikki DeLoach as the protagonist along with Brennan Elliot and many others portraying significant supporting roles. The film is directed by Fred Gerber, based on a teleplay by Tyler Straessle and a story by Michael Grimm.

The Gift of Peace cast: Nikki DeLoach and others to feature in upcoming HMM holiday movie

1) Nikki DeLoach as Traci

Nikki DeLoach portrays the lead role of Traci in The Gift of Peace. In the film's sneak peek, DeLoach looks effortless and charming, which shows her having a conversation with Brennan Elliot's character. Fans can expect the talented actress to deliver an impressive performance in the upcoming holiday film.

Besides The Gift of Peace, Nikki DeLoach's other starring roles were in Taking the Reins, Sweet Autumn, Two Turtle Doves, and Love to the Rescue, to name a few.

2) Brennan Elliot as Michael

Actor Brennan Elliot takes on the role of Michael in the upcoming HMM holiday movie. Elliot and DeLoach's characters seem to be getting along nicely in one of the film's scenes depicted in the sneak peek, and fans can definitely look forward to a potential romance between their characters.

As an actor, Brennan Elliot has appeared in quite a few popular shows and films over the years like Open by Christmas, Christmas in Vienna, All Summer Long, and more.

3) Princess Davis as Regina

Princess Davis plays the role of Regina in The Gift of Peace. Additional details about her character are not available at this point, but she's expected to play an important role in the movie. Princess Davis has previously been a part of Imperfect High, The Long Island Serial Killer: A Mother's Hunt for Justice, and many other films.

Apart from the aforementioned movies, the new HMM Christmas film also features a number of other prominent actors in significant supporting/minor roles, including:

Cardi Wong as Justin

Beverley Elliott as Ethel

Victor Zinck Jr. as Greg

Katharine Isabelle as Joyce

Jill Teed as Barbara

Pete Graham as Gary

Natalie Von Rostburg as Jasmine

Shiraine Haas as Katherine

Seth Whittaker as Martin)

Stanley Jung as Mr. Chang

Brittany Mitchell as Melody

Jim Martens as Ron

Jenn Forgie as Denise

Yvette Lu as Doctor

Shannon Cooney as a Judge

Kate Whiddington as a Little Girl

A sneak peek of The Gift of Peace depicts an interesting conversation between Traci and Michael, who asks her to contemplate or think about a memory. Not many other details about the story were revealed in the sneak peek, but fans can expect the film to be an emotional and comforting holiday film that explores various themes like grief, hope, and the desire to live, among many others.

Don't forget to watch The Gift of Peace on HMM on Saturday, December 10, 2022, at 10:00 pm ET.

