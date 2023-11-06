The Golden Bachelor host Jesse Palmer shares thoughts on Gerry's emotional breakdown

The Golden Bachelor star Gerry's quest to find the love of his life became more after episode 6 of the show. This series' latest installment ended with Gerry's emotional breakdown as he had to choose two out of three women (Theresa, Faith, and Leslie) to continue on the show. No contestants were eliminated during this episode.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly about Gerry's emotional breakdown, host Jesse Palmer stated that the rest ceremony in episode 6 was "unlike" any other he had witnessed.

“That was a rose ceremony unlike any I've ever witnessed at the mansion before. As we've seen along his journey, goodbyes are very difficult for him, but that particular night was weighing heavier than any of the previous rose ceremonies,” he said.

"He had the weight of the world on his shoulders": The Golden Bachelor season 1 host sheds light on Gerry's emotional breakdown

Speaking to the publication, Palmer stated that Gerry seemed like he had the "weight of the world on his shoulders" during the ceremony in the latest episode. However, he stated that he knew what he wanted to do but "dreaded actually doing it."

“He knew what he wanted to do, but dreaded actually doing it, and his demeanor throughout the night really demonstrated that. He looked like he had the weight of the world on his shoulders,” he said.

As part of this episode of The Golden Bachelor, Gerry visited all three women's hometowns and met their families. The contestants' children and grandchildren were also in attendance and had their own moment with Gerry.

While Gerry was with Theresa during The Golden Bachelor episode 6, he didn't mention that he loved her; however, he confessed the same to Faith and Leslie when he was with them. Following this, it seemed like Theresa would probably be the next contestant to be eliminated. Speaking about this, the host Jesse Palmer said:

“I believe Gerry was very present at each hometown visit and was feeling each moment uniquely and individually. I don't think he was confused or falsely expressing his feelings. I really do believe he was in love with all three women at those precise moments in his journey.”

Jesse Palmer shed more light on the hometown dates and told the publication:

“Normally, a Bachelor/Bachelorette goes into these dates hoping to blend into a new family. Gerry is prepared to welcome new children and sometimes grandchildren into his own family. I think that unique dynamic made his hometown visits feel momentous.”

Moreover, in the upcoming episode of the show, titled The Women Tell All, one contestant is expected to be eliminated. The episode will air on November 9, 2023, and will reveal who will get the red rose from Gerry. All the eliminated contestants will then join Gerry for a one-on-one conversation.

Bravo will air the show's finale on November 16, 2023, during which Gerry will get engaged to either Theresa, Faith, or Leslie.

Tune into ABC to watch the latest episode of The Golden Bachelor season 1.