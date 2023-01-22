The Good Doctor season 6 is all set to return after its winter finale with episode 10 on ABC on Monday, January 23, 2023, at 10 pm ET, as per The Review Geek. With the previous episode ending on a dramatic note, fans have been eagerly looking forward to the show's return ever since it went on a hiatus on December 12, 2022.

The series features Freddie Highmore in the lead role as Dr. Shaun Murphy, along with various others playing important supporting roles. The Good Doctor is based on the South Korean series of the same name.

The Good Doctor season 6 episode 10 on ABC: Promo, plot, what to expect, and more details explored

A short promo for The Good Doctor season 6 episode 10 offers a glimpse of the numerous crucial events set to unfold in the new episode. The primary focus of the episode is on Shaun and Lea's pregnancy, which seems riddled with complications. Here's a short description of the upcoming episode, according to Rotten Tomatoes:

''Shaun and Lea learn that their surprise pregnancy may come with additional complications; Doctors Park, Reznick and Allen treat a teen with Gardner's syndrome whose past surgical history jeopardizes the outcome of his current one.''

The previous episode, titled Broken or Not, focused on Danica and Daniel, who are now competing against each other thanks to Shawn's new rating system. The episode ended on an incredibly tense note, with Jordan finding Danny unconscious at his place.

With a number of key events set to unfold in the much-anticipated tenth episode, fans can expect an eventful hour of television. So far, season 6 has received mostly positive reviews from viewers and critics, with praise majorly directed towards the gripping plot, performances by the actors, and writing, among other things.

More details about The Good Doctor plot and cast

The Good Doctor focuses on a young, autistic doctor with unique and exceptional skills who moves to San Jose, California as a resident at a highly reputed hospital. Take a look at the official synopsis of the show, as per ABC:

''Dr. Shaun Murphy (Freddie Highmore), a surgeon with autism and savant syndrome, continues to use his extraordinary medical gifts at St. Bonaventure Hospital's surgical unit.''

The synopsis further reads,

''Following their long-awaited wedding festivities and his promotion to surgical attending, Shaun and Lea's relationship is immediately put to the test and they must learn to navigate life together as a married couple. Meanwhile, the team is dealing with changes at the hospital and in their personal lives that will present new emotional and interpersonal challenges for them.''

Throughout the show's six seasons, it has received mostly mixed-to-positive reviews, with many critics praising its intriguing plot and impressive performances by the actors. Freddie Highmore's lead performance as Dr. Shawn Murphy is one of the show's major highlights. Highmore brilliantly captures his character's internal conflicts and fierce determination with astonishing ease.

Other supporting cast members include actors like:

Hill Harper as Dr. Marcus Andrews

Richard Schiff as Dr. Aaron Glassman

Fiona Gubelmann as Dr. Morgan Reznick

Christina Chang as Dr. Audrey Lim

Don't forget to catch The Good Doctor season 6 episode 10 on ABC on Monday, January 23, 2023.

