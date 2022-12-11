The Good Doctor season 6 episode 9 is expected to drop on ABC on Monday, December 12, 2022, at 10 pm ET, as per The Review Geek. The ongoing season has received mostly positive reviews from fans and critics due to its sharp writing, gripping storylines, and stellar performances by the actors.

With a number of pivotal events set to unfold, fans are eagerly looking forward to the winter finale, hoping for a satisfactory conclusion to the storyline. Fans can expect more drama unfolding around Shawn, Lim, Perez, and others in the new episode.

The Good Doctor season 6 winter finale on ABC: Plot, trailer, what to expect, recap, and other key details

Titled Broken or Not, the upcoming episode of The Good Doctor will focus on the tense equation between Daniel Perez and Danica Powell, who are now fiercely competing against each other. Meanwhile, things between Dr. Reznick and Alex Park are getting more tense.

Here's a brief synopsis of the latest episode, as per Rotten Tomatoes:

''Dr. Shaun Murphy unknowingly creates a competition between Drs. Danica Powell and Daniel Perez when he introduces a new performance rating system; Dr. Morgan Reznick may have crossed a line with Dr. Alex Park.''

The previous episode, titled Sorry, Not Sorry, witnessed Shaun and Lim putting their issues to rest as the two are now back to being friends again. Meanwhile, Perez's confusion and angst continues as his feelings for Allen further complicate things.

In the new episode, viewers can look forward to several important events unfolding as the show reaches nearly the conclusion of the season's first half with the fall finale.

More details about The Good Doctor plot and trailer

The Good Doctor is a fascinating medical drama that revolves around a young, highly skilled doctor named Shaun Murphy, who suffers from autism. Murphy moves to San Jose in California, after landing a job at a highly reputed hospital. The show depicts his life and the numerous personal challenges and struggles he faces. The synopsis of the series, according to Rotten Tomatoes, reads:

''Shaun Murphy, a young autistic surgeon who has savant syndrome, relocates from a quiet country life to join the surgical unit at the prestigious San Jose St. Bonaventure Hospital -- a move strongly supported by his mentor, Dr. Aaron Glassman.''

The synopsis further reads,

''Having survived a troubled childhood, Shaun is alone in the world and unable to personally connect with those around him, but he finds his niche using his extraordinary medical skill and intuition to save lives and challenge the skepticism of his colleagues.''

The Good Doctor features Freddie Highmore as the protagonist Shaun Murphy. Highmore, whose performance as the show's lead is nothing short of impactful and riveting, has garnered high praise from viewers and critics throughout the six seasons of the show.

Apart from The Good Doctor, TV fans will recognize Freddie Highmore as the iconic Norman Bates from Bates Motel. His other notable appearances were in The Spiderwick Chronicles and The Vault. The rest of the supporting cast members include Paige Spara, Savannah Welch, Brandon Larracuente, and many others.

The Good Doctor will be available to watch on ABC on Monday, December 12, 2022.

