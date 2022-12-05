What time will The Good Doctor season 6 episode 8 air on ABC? Release date, plot, and more details explored

The popular ABC drama The Good Doctor is set to air a new episode this week focusing on a few new cases and a lot of important statements. The network television show by David Shore has become a phenomenon since its launch back in 2017. It has often dealt with various themes and developments with the medical background intact.

The recent weeks have seen the more turbulent sides of the doctors, especially Dr. Alex Park (Will Yun Lee), who seemed to add quite less to the storyline with her character. The show aims to fix precisely that in the upcoming episode.

Titled Sorry, Not Sorry, this episode will air on December 5, 2022, at 10 pm EST. It will have many varied impacts on the future of The Good Doctor.

The Good Doctor @GoodDoctorABC Watch an all new We are rooting for Shaun and Dr. Lim to make amendsWatch an all new #TheGoodDoctor MONDAY at 10/9c on ABC! We are rooting for Shaun and Dr. Lim to make amends 💙 Watch an all new #TheGoodDoctor MONDAY at 10/9c on ABC! https://t.co/2Boqjv1kZe

The Good Doctor season 6, episode 8 trailer: A hard day at work

The trailer for The Good Doctor's upcoming episode hints at a complicated day at work for Dr. Shaun Murphy (Freddie Highmore). The doctor has been the center of attention for most of the sixth season, and the focus will not be shifting any time soon.

In the upcoming episode, Shaun will likely have a tough confrontation ahead of a crucial surgery. The synopsis for episode 8 hints that there will be a major surgery for Dr. Shaun and Dr. Aaron Glassman (Richard Schiff).

The synopsis for the episode reads:

"Drs. Murphy, Wolke, and Glassman meet a patient with an infected surgical sponge in their abdomen; Dr. Park must face her past when she treats the victim of a s*xual assault."

This episode is directed by Bosede Ayeni Williams with a script by Sam Chanse and Tracy Taylor.

As the synopsis hints, there will be something more pivotal in the episode than just Shaun's dilemma and case. This episode will finally delve deeper into the character of Dr. Park, who has seemed more or less linear till now. In the upcoming episode, the show plans to make a critical commentary on s*xual assault with her character.

This is an important part of any television series. Social commentary has, time and again, set some shows apart from others, and this should be no different. It is unclear what Dr. Park's brush-up with her past would mean for the character, but it should be worth watching.

What is The Good Doctor about?

The Good Doctor @GoodDoctorABC Always grateful for help at St. Bonaventure Always grateful for help at St. Bonaventure 💙 https://t.co/I0uDGwhirE

The Good Doctor is a medical drama adapted from the Korean drama of the same name. It follows the gifted Shaun Murphy, a young autistic savant surgical resident at the fictional San Jose St. Bonaventure Hospital. Over the years, the show has evolved significantly, especially with a focus on the characters.

The synopsis for the show reads:

"Shaun, a young doctor, joins a renowned hospital in San Jose, California, but his colleagues do not socialise with him. He uses his skills to treat patients and prove his abilities to his co-workers."

The show's upcoming episode will air on ABC on December 5, 2022, at 10 pm EST. It will also be available for streaming on the official site of ABC.

