The hundredth episode of ABC's popular medical drama show, The Good Doctor, is expected to premiere on the network on Monday, November 21, 2022, at 10 PM ET/PT. The episode was earlier expected to air on November 14, 2022, but was later pushed back by a week owing to the primetime interview with former Vice President of the US, Mike Pence.

Fans have been eagerly awaiting the episode's release as the season heads towards its second-half. The highly anticipated episode will focus on the tension between Dr. Shaun Murphy and Dr. Danica Powell.

The Good Doctor season 6 episode 6: Promo, what to expect, recap, and more details

Titled Hot and Bothered, the new episode is expected to continue digging into Murphy and Powell's tense equation. The promo for the episode offers a peek into their relationship, and viewers can see the two characters at loggerheads with each other. As per Rotten Tomatoes, fans of the series can expect a few crises to surface in the next episode:

''In the midst of a heatwave, Dr. Shaun Murphy and Dr. Danica Powell are at odds when it comes to their patient's surgery; when the hospital loses power, Lea and Dr. Aaron Glassman are forced to come up with a quick solution.''

It is evident from the promo and synopsis that viewers can look forward to a thrilling and eventful episode that sets the pace for the rest of the season.

The fifth episode of season 6, titled Growth Opportunities, focused on Murphy's new surgery plan for Lim. The team discussed the numerous risks that the operation entailed. Towards the latter half of the episode, Perez made a shocking revelation to Allen about his drug addiction. With a number of pivotal events set to unfold, it'll be interesting to see how the story pans out in the remaining episodes.

More details about The Good Doctor plot and cast

The Good Doctor centers around a young autistic doctor suffering from savant syndrome who moves to California to work at the highly reputed San Jose St. Bonaventure Hospital. The official synopsis of the show, according to ABC's YouTube channel, says:

''Shaun Murphy (Freddie Highmore, “Bates Motel”), a young surgeon with autism and savant syndrome, relocates from a quiet country life to join a prestigious hospital’s surgical unit. Alone in the world and unable to personally connect with those around him, Shaun uses his extraordinary medical gifts to save lives and challenge the skepticism of his colleagues.''

The show features actor Freddie Highmore in the lead role as Dr. Shaun Murphy. Highmore's acting has been phenomenal throughout the show, and the actor has received widespread critical acclaim for his performance. Apart from The Good Doctor, Highmore is best known for his performances in Bates Motel, Close to the Enemy, and Almost Friends, to name a few.

Featuring alongside Freddie Highmore in important supporting roles are Hill Harper as Dr. Marcus Andrews, Richard Schiff as Dr. Aaron Glassman, and Paige Spara as Lea Dilallo-Murphy, among many others.

You can watch the sixth episode of The Good Doctor season 6 on ABC on Monday, November 21, 2022.

