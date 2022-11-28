The seventh episode of The Good Doctor season 6 will drop on ABC on Monday, November 28, 2022, at 10 pm ET. The 101st episode of the show is expected to witness lots of twists and turns as the season heads towards its conclusion.

Titled Boys Don't Cry, the upcoming episode will focus on a new patient at the hospital who's about to give birth to sextuplets. Additionally, Shaun and Lea will also be seen having a conversation about starting their own family.

The Good Doctor season 6 on ABC: What to expect from the upcoming episode?

The promo for the latest episode of The Good Doctor season 6 opens on a hopeful note with Shaun telling Lea that he wants to have a baby with her, much to her delight.

Elsewhere at the hospital, Dr. Andrews is shown gathering his team as he explains the difficulties associated with the birth of sextuplets. The promo then reveals that a patient in the hospital is expecting sextuplets, before ending with the doctors trying to ensure the safety and wellbeing of all the newborns.

Overall, the promo doesn't reveal too many details, but clearly establishes the core of the two major plotlines the episode will focus on. A synopsis of the new episode on Rotten Tomatoes reads:

''When a woman pregnant with sextuplets arrives at the hospital, Dr. Andrews must split the doctors into teams to ensure their health and safety following their high-risk delivery; Shaun and Lea face their own hurdles as they discuss starting a family.''

The previous episode focused on the growing tension between Shaun and Powell. Meanwhile, things worsened as a heatwave caused trouble for Lim because of her injury. Shaun also became infuriated after he learned that Powell told Lim to hold off on her operation.

With just three more episodes to go, fans can expect a lot of pivotal events to unfold as the season reaches its conclusion.

A quick look at The Good Doctor plot, cast, and other details

The Good Doctor is a medical drama series centered around the character of Shaun Murphy, a young doctor who suffers from autism and savant syndrome. He moves to California after he gets a job at a prominent hospital in the city. The official synopsis of the show, according to ABC's YouTube channel, reads:

''Shaun Murphy (Freddie Highmore, “Bates Motel”), a young surgeon with autism and savant syndrome, relocates from a quiet country life to join a prestigious hospital’s surgical unit. Alone in the world and unable to personally connect with those around him, Shaun uses his extraordinary medical gifts to save lives and challenge the skepticism of his colleagues.''

The series is based on a critically acclaimed South Korean show titled Good Doctor, starring Joo Won and Moon Chae-won in the lead roles alongside many others playing supporting characters.

Timeless Praise™🤴 @First_alphas Top 10 binge worthy TV shows on Netflix.



10. The good doctor. Top 10 binge worthy TV shows on Netflix. 10. The good doctor. https://t.co/jb851BSjZ2

The Good Doctor has received mixed-to-positive reviews from viewers and critics, with praise mostly directed towards the performances. It stars Freddie Highmore as the protagonist along with Paige Spara as Lea Dilallo-Murphy, Christina Chang as Dr. Audrey, and Savannah Welch as Dr. Danica Powell, among many others, playing significant supporting roles.

Don't miss The Good Doctor season 6 episode 7 on ABC on Monday, November 28, 2022.

Poll : 0 votes