The Good Doctor season 6 episode 17 recap: Does Jerome have a deadly disease?

In episode 17 of The Good Doctor season 6, it was shockingly revealed that Jerome had been diagnosed with HIV. The news was not just hard on him but even on his boyfriend, Asher.

The episode, titled Second Chances and Past Regrets, even saw Shaun enraged with Jared's behavior. The former was not only his friend but also his boss, which proved to be a tricky part of the job.

We even saw our team dealing with two complicated cases, which included a child with a weak heart and a bullied girl with cancer.

The Good Doctor @GoodDoctorABC Dr. Kalu is BACK and ready for a fresh start at St. Bonaventure Hospital 🥼 Dr. Kalu is BACK and ready for a fresh start at St. Bonaventure Hospital 🥼 https://t.co/DghLfIHvyF

The Good Doctor season 6 episode 17: Did Jerome hide his condition from Asher?

Lea is currently 36 weeks pregnant, and she and Shaun are at a very good place in life. But Lea was worried that Shaun being Jared's boss could give rise to uninvited problems. Meanwhile, Jared arrived at work in a pink sports car, interrupted Jordan, and bothered Asher about his love life.

Andrews warned Shaun not to give Jared any special treatment. They see a patient with Tourette's Syndrome and burst into laughter. She claimed that a couple of kids beat her up after she responded to the bullying by egging their lockers.

Park and Asher, meanwhile, met a child named Carter, who got dizzy and sick. The child's grandmother arrived and revealed that she was his legal guardian. The kid's heartbeat was extremely low.

The Good Doctor @GoodDoctorABC Dr. Kalu's first day is not going as he hoped...Tune in TONIGHT to see how he handles being back as a first year 🩺 Dr. Kalu's first day is not going as he hoped...Tune in TONIGHT to see how he handles being back as a first year 🩺 https://t.co/eCZwFxZZ7b

Jared did not let Morgan get rid of him. Shaun was furious that his brown surgical tool kit was unavailable. He even got upset when Jordan kept saying that Jared was best friends with the boss.

Meanwhile, Park realized that Carter's heart was inverted. Jared and Shaun's patient got into an argument. She said that she did not want to be homeschooled. Suddenly, she had a seizure. Jordan was unsure if Jared changing protocols was ideal but knew that Shaun would appreciate it.

However, Shaun was not supportive and said that the images were useless. Park thought that Carter needed a pacemaker, but Asher and Lim disagreed. Asher and Jerome got into an argument while Lim and Park were oblivious. Asher said that Jerome was not truthful to him.

Jerome said he had HIV, but it was undetectable, which meant he couldn't pass it on. He left the scene after saying this, and Asher refused to follow him. Carter's grandmother wanted a pacemaker for her grandson even though Park tried to explain the risks.

Carter's mother wanted to do the reconstruction, but that was not her choice. Carter's condition worsened. Meanwhile, Jerome apologized to Lim, who said he was not obligated to disclose, and encouraged him to give Asher time.

In the episode directed by Mina Shum, Shaun discovered that the bullied patient didn't have Tourettes; it was brain cancer. They began exploring their options and realized the disease could be stopped since the tumor was not cancerous. Carter, on the other hand, was traumatized after his mother left. Asher told his grandmother that surgery was the best option.

Shaun complained about Jared to Lea, and Lea told him to give Jared the ground rules. Lim and Park encouraged Asher to mend things with Jerome during the surgery. Shaun explained the rules to Jared, and even Asher and Jerome talked it out. In the middle of the conversation, Asher got a call and had to leave.

Surgeries on Carter and the girl with brain cancer began and ended successfully. Asher and Jerome mended their problems, and Jared thanked Shaun for not going easy on him. Shaun wanted to continue being his friend and boss.

Poll : 0 votes