How old is Delilah Belle? RHOBH alum Lisa Rinna’s daughter shares her “scary” seizure experience on music video set 

RHOBH star Lisa Rinna's daughter Delilah Belle recently opened up about having a health scare while filming the music video for her debut single, Nothing Lasts Forever. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight on Friday, March 17, 2023, the 24-year-old singer revealed that she had a seizure while on set, saying:

"On the second day of filming the music video, it was, like, nine hours into the day and I suffered from seizures... We don't really know too much about them yet. Even though it's been years, we're still trying to figure it out."

While the star noted that the experience was "scary painful," she also said that it developed into a "beautiful thing," if looked at from another perspective:

"It was probably one of the worst I've had in a while, but I had everyone I loved around me...I was able to bring the emotion of that into filming the next day."

What did RHOBH star Lisa Rinna's daughter Delilah Belle say during her interview?

In her interview with Entertainment Tonight, Delilah opened up about her health scare, adding how proud she was of herself for not letting it deter her from releasing her music. She said:

"At the same time, I'm like, I do this all the time. It's so normal for me now. That I'm just like, 'OK, get up.' When you don't feel good, but you gotta do the day."

The singer also thanked her mother Lisa Rinna for being her pllar of support and opened up about how the RHOBH star encouraged her daughter to do the very best.

"Lisa's always taught me [that] if you are, like dying, if you are vomiting, if you are throwing up, do the day. Go and do it. Show up for work. So I try. I always try my best. There are some days when I really can't, but I try my best."

Delilah also revealed that both her parents, Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin, were part of her entire journey, from sending the demo to the recorded version. She called them her "biggest supporters," and said:

"Right when I got the final master, I was like, 'Guys, we're going in the car. [We've] gotta listen to it.' We sat in my car, played it, and it was something special."

Delilah also said that the single is a testament to everything she has gone through over the past few years:

"I've been going through it pretty silently and privately, [save] the occasional Instagram post or story talking about my mental and physical health struggles. The song really just embodies what I've been going through."

She noted that she wasn't able to fully express herself just by updating fans on social media and wished to be more elaborate in expressing her thoughts and emotions, adding that music enabled her to do this. She wanted to keep her music "open to interpretation."

Through her music, Lisa Rinna's daughter wanted to send out the message that both the good and the bad don't last forever. Basing it on her own struggles with health, she emphasized the importance of losing good times, but also wanted to express that the bad times "too shall pass."

"I think we just need to have more gratitude and I hope people can take away the fact that, like, even the good times don't last forever.....And then also, the bad times don't last forever. My mom always taught me growing up [that] this too shall pass."

A look back at Delilah Belle's health struggles

The RHOBH star's daughter has seen a fair share of health struggles in her life. In January 2023, Delilah took to her Instagram stories and posted a picture of her hand on an IV drip. She opened up about her struggle with PANDAS (Pediatric Autoimmune Neuropsychiatric Disorders Associated with Streptococcal Infections).

In 2019, Lisa opened up on the Bravo show about her daughter struggling with "serious anxiety and multiple phobias." While they were able to find effective therapy solutions, Delilah spoke out about suffering an accidental overdose that landed her in the hospital in November 2021.

The singer has also had other health complications, including encephalitis, the Epstein-Barr virus, as well as Lyme disease.

Delilah's debut single, Nothing Lasts Forever, is out on all streaming platforms and according to Deliah, the date it was released, which as March 17, 2023, also marked her one year and seven months of being sober.

