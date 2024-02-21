The Good Doctor season 7 episode 1 recap: New beginnings and moral dilemmas

ABC's acclaimed medical drama The Good Doctor season 7 premiered with an emotionally intense episode titled Baby, Baby, Baby on February 20. The action takes place in San Jose St. Bonaventure Hospital amidst the challenges of parenthood and moral dilemmas that the dedicated medical team faces.

Shaun and Lea both find themselves struggling with being first-time parents and balancing each other's different parenting styles. In the meantime, the hospital faces leadership change as both Glassman and Lim are appointed co-presidents after Dr. Marcus Andrews' resignation. The episode's focus is the fate of two infants, including Morgan and Park's adopted child, Eden, who both need the same heart.

The episode sets the stage for an unforgettable season with tearful moments and unsuspected twists.

The Good Doctor season 7 episode 1: How do Shaun and Lea navigate parenthood?

In The Good Doctor season 7 episode 1, Shaun and Lea have different methods when it comes to parenting. The former used to take pride in having a routine and cannot adjust to the chaos in his life after the birth of his son, Steve.

Lea, with her relaxed attitude, encourages Shaun to go with the flow as she copes with her new role as a mother. However, his desire for rules contrasts with Lea’s carefree personality and this creates conflicts in their relationship.

The episode portrays their efforts to find a middle ground as they confront the challenges of raising a child together.

The Good Doctor season 7 episode 1: Shaun faces a dilemma

In The Good Doctor season 7 episode 1, Shaun faces a moral dilemma that raises questions about his adherence to medical ethics. This comes after he has two infants, including Morgan and Park's adopted daughter, who need the same heart valve to survive. As there is only one heart available, the staff must make a nearly impossible decision to choose who should get the transplant.

The episode witnesses Shaun wrestle with his responsibilities as a surgeon and father. While he struggles to make a decision and faces a moral dilemma, both the infants ultimately get a happy ending after overcoming some obstacles.

The Good Doctor season 7 episode 1: Hospital dynamics evolve

The dynamics in the hospital change in The Good Doctor season 7 episode 1 when Dr. Marcus Andrews leaves. Lim and Glassman take on new leadership positions at San Jose St. Bonaventure Hospital and begin a cultural transformation period within the institute.

The episode sheds light on the impact of this change as the staff struggles with rearrangements. While Glassman and Lim initially have a tough time carrying out their new duties, they showcase resilience to ensure that their patients receive quality healthcare.

As the hospital community adjusts to new leadership, viewers witness the bonds that hold them together during difficult times.

The series debuted on September 25, 2017 (Image via YouTube/@ABC)

The Good Doctor is known for its storytelling and character development and fans can't wait to see what the new season brings to the table. New episodes of the show are scheduled to release every Tuesday at 10/9c on ABC.

Fans can also stream the new episodes on services including Hulu, FuboTV, and DirecTV Stream.

