The Good Doctor season 7 episode 2: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

The Good Doctor season 7 has dropped, and fans are eagerly anticipating the release of its second episode. The American medical drama based on the 2013 South Korean series of the same name debuted on September 25, 2017.

Starring Freddie Highmore as Dr. Shaun Murphy, the series follows a young autistic surgeon as he navigates the challenges of working at San Jose St. Bonaventure Hospital. The cast includes Paige Spara, Richard Schiff, and other talented actors portraying the hospital staff.

Viewers are in for a rollercoaster of emotions and medical challenges in The Good Doctor season 7, which premiered on February 20, 2024.

The Good Doctor season 7 episode 2: Release date and time

The eagerly awaited second episode of The Good Doctor season 7 is set to premiere on February 27, 2024. Viewers can stream The Good Doctor season 7 on Hulu the day after new episodes air on ABC at 10 p.m. Eastern Time/Pacific Time.

New episodes will air every Tuesday, continuing the captivating journey of Dr. Shaun Murphy and his colleagues at San Jose St. Bonaventure Hospital. The next episode is titled Skin in the Game.

The Good Doctor season 7 episode 1 recap

In the premiere episode of The Good Doctor season 7, titled Baby, Baby, Baby, Dr. Murphy tackles the challenges of fatherhood as he meticulously changes his son, Steven Aaron Murphy's diaper, treating the task with the precision of an operation.

Two weeks after Steve's birth, Shaun readies himself to return to work at the hospital, setting a schedule to assist his partner, Lea, in his absence. Meanwhile, Reznick and Park also navigate parenthood with their infant, Eiden, who exhibits concerning symptoms prompting a hospital visit.

Allen grapples with the aftermath of a long-distance relationship, while tensions arise among colleagues, notably between Shaun and Glassman, due to past conflicts.

Glassman, Shaun's mentor, grapples with health issues, while other members of the hospital deal with the aftermath of personal choices.

Amid the chaos, Shaun (Freddie Highmore) reflects on his parenting approach and learns to adapt, with support from Lea and unexpected assistance from Glassman, hinting at reconciliation between the two.

The episode culminates in a critical decision regarding two infants in need of heart transplants, ultimately showcasing the resilience and compassion of the medical team.

Why will the series end with The Good Doctor season 7?

Despite its consistent ratings and a dedicated fan base, The Good Doctor is concluding its run with season 7 on April 23, 2024. The limited 10-episode last season allows the creators to wrap up the story on their terms and deliver a satisfying conclusion.

The decision to end the series stems from a collective agreement among the creators, ABC, and the production team.

Creator David Shore expressed gratitude for being able to plan the ending they desired, emphasizing the blessing of going out on their terms, saying to Deadline:

“We’ve been lucky enough to plan the ending we want to do. This has been a weird year. Only doing 10 episodes is unfortunate. But being able to go out on your own terms is a blessing.”

