Dr. Murphy to pick the scalpel for one last time as The Good Doctor will be ending with season 7

The Good Doctor, the long-standing medical series on ABC Signature and Sony Pictures Television, is wrapping up after airing its seventh season. The show has not received a renewal order and will end the plot with the upcoming season. The show was initially adapted from a South Korean series, and Freddie Highmore is the lead actor and executive producer. Actor Daniel Dae Kim, who initiated the project, is another executive producer, while David Shore helms the project.

Debuting in September 2017, the show received positive reviews from viewers, although some critics expressed displeasure with the storyline. Lead actor Highmore was greatly appreciated by viewers and critics alike. While the sixth season of 22 episodes aired in 2022-2023, the seventh episode is due in February 2024.

The Good Doctor will conclude its journey with season 7

The ABC’s medical drama is on its way out after airing its seventh and last season. Once considered a prime entertainment series on the channel, the Monday 10 pm slot of the show has been changed to Tuesdays at 10 pm for the upcoming finale season.

There have been talks about the channel continuing its association with the franchise through a spinoff, The Good Lawyer. However, ABC decided against going ahead with the spinoff, marking the franchise's end.

The Good Doctor season 7 is being advertised as “The Farewell Season” by the makers as the viewers and fans bid farewell to the loveable medical man and his hospital. Disney Television Studios partly produces the upcoming season along with Sony Pictures Entertainment and ABC Signature.

Actor Freddie Highmore played the lead character (Image via ABC)

Members of the creative team, showrunner David Shore, co-showrunner Liz Friedman, and executive producer Erin Gunn, released a joint statement,

"The Good Doctor has been a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, but it’s time to say goodbye. We are incredibly proud of the work we’ve done and the message we’ve been privileged to be a part of."

Lead actor Freddie Highmore has added to the official statement by saying,

“Playing Dr. Shaun Murphy has been an immense privilege and one of my life's most remarkable and rewarding experiences. I will always be grateful to David, Liz, and Erin, as well as the hugely talented and lovely cast, writers, and crew who made this show possible. Caring deeply is what got us here.”

The talented cast and crew of The Good Doctor

Premiering in 2017, the show has completed six seasons, with The Good Doctor season 7 being its last. The lead character of Dr. Shaun Murphy, the autistic surgeon of San Jose St. Bonaventure Hospital, stars Freddie Highmore. The other actors in the series are Will Yun Lee, Richard Schiff, Christina Chang, Bria Henderson, Noah Galvin, and Paige Spara.

Two of the loveable characters of Dr. Marcus Andrews and Dr. Daniel Perez, portrayed by Hill Harper and Brandon Larracuente, respectively, moved out of the show at the end of season 6. Directed by David and Liz, there are multiple producers and executive producers.

When will The Good Doctor season 7 drop?

Shaun Murphy will have his last go on ABC (Image via ABC)

The Good Doctor season 7 will arrive on ABC on Tuesday, February 20, 2024, at 10 pm EST. As of season 6, the episodes aired the following day on Hulu, and that trend will continue. There is no confirmed information about the number of episodes as of now. Season 6 had 22 episodes, which was more than any of the previous seasons.

With Dr.Shaun and Lea taking their child home, fatherhood may be one of the plot points in the upcoming season. Also, Dr. Andrews chose Nurse Villanueva over his board presidentship, leading to a new president taking over. This may change the dynamics within the hospital in The Good Doctor season 7.

Watch out for the last season of the beloved medical show on ABC, slated to drop on February 20, 2024.