The Great Food Truck Race season 16 release date, air time, and plot

The Great Food Truck Race: David vs. Goliath, the 16th season of the show, will premiere on Food Network this Sunday, June 18, at 8 pm ET. Fans can also watch the show on Hulu or the network’s website one day after the television premiere.

Season 16 of The Great Food Truck Race will feature nine food truck teams from across the country competing against each other to win a $50,000 grand prize. In a new twist, five teams from the season are actually rookies and have never owned a food truck before.

This makes the competition, hosted by Tyler Florence, even more interesting as the owners try to get the maximum number of customers at various events in LA.

The Great Food Truck Race season 16 will see teams preparing a variety of dishes

Food Network's description of The Great Food Truck Race reads:

"Hosted by Tyler Florence, nine teams from across the country with specialties ranging from Jamaican tacos to modern Pakistani street food to elevated vegan dishes must prove their culinary expertise, marketing savvy and selling skills in action-packed challenges to beat their rivals and stay in the race."

The nine teams competing in the competition have a variety of dishes, from Jamaican tacos to modern Pakistani street food. The owners will have to show off their cooking skills, marketing techniques, and selling skills to impress the customers and earn the maximum amount of money.

Some of the challenges which the team will have to compete in are using Chef Antonia Lofaso’s restaurant dishes as an inspiration for their own food items, preparing catchy social media content to draw crowds of customers, serving LA Dodgers player Mookie Betts, and cooking for guest judges Chef Joe Sasto, Chef Jet Tila and Señoreata’s Evanice Holz.

The pro-teams of The Great Food Truck Race are:

Da Bald Guy from Honolulu, Hawaii (James Martin, Missy Rabaino and Ali’i Pukahi) Lisa’s Creperie from Atlanta, Georgia (Lisa Thiffault, Ally Marlow and Miranda Moore) D’Pura Cepa from Miami, Florida (Jose Carnot, Janshanic Santos and Louis Del Rio Rubio) Paisani from Boston, Massachusetts (Ryan Palmer, Matthew Minichiello and Tommy Southwick)

The first-timers of the food truck industry are:

2 Girls Jamaican Tacos from Brooklyn, New York (Shelly Flash, Bri Labossiere and Elijah McPhie) 4 Hens Creole Kitchen from St. Louis, Missouri (Brandi Artis, Brittany Artis and Zendrix Berndt-White) Khana from Detroit, Michigan (Maryam Khan, Al Jane and Jake Nielsen) The Block from Indianapolis, Indiana (Terry Anthony, Carl Harris and Crystal Kilgore) The Easy Vegan from Denver, Colorado (Taylor Herbert, Alexi Mandolini and Matt Heikkila)

In the first episode of the series, host Tyler will be seen welcoming the nine teams to Los Angeles, where the food truck business is cutthroat. The competition will give these teams a chance to establish themselves in the food truck capital and win a $50,000 grand prize.

For the first challenge, the food truck owners must prepare a dish that defines them as a business and shows their culinary level.

The food truck with the least number of sales and earnings will be sent home at the end of each episode. The finale of the series will air on Food Network on Sunday, July 30, at 8 pm ET.

Until then, new episodes of The Great Food Truck Race season 16 will air on Food Network every Sunday.

