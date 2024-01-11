The Great North Season 4 Episode 2: Release date and time, where to watch, more

The Great North Season 4 Episode 2 will be released on January 14, 2024, on Fox’s Animation Domination, sticking to the schedule. After waiting a whole seven months, the Tobin family has finally returned for yet another season of wholesomeness. The premiere was all about Ham being frustrated with preparing for a speech, which he eventually managed to overcome in the end.

Given how menacing Moon could get, the character was the star of the episode, continually threatening Ham about how he was going to be completely destroyed by the notorious children of Room 15. Moon’s expressions and tone certainly made him look like a literal demon while the family pitched in to help Ham.

The Great North Season 4 Episode 2 took the audience on a Hollywood rollercoaster ride, filled with amusing and cleverly parodied mini-stories that playfully referenced everything from Top Gun to Good Will Hunting.

When will The Great North Season 4 Episode 2 be released

The Great North Season 4 Episode 2 will be released on Sunday, January 14, 2024, at 6:30 pm PT. Although the episode count for the season hasn’t been released yet, it is expected that the show will yet again boast twenty-two episodes like the past two installments.

The release dates and timings for The Great North Season 4 Episode 2 with the corresponding timezones are listed below:

Timezone Date Time Pacific Time Sunday, January 14, 2024 6:30 pm Central Time Sunday, January 14, 2024 8:30 pm Eastern Time Sunday, January 14, 2024 9:30 pm Mountain Time Sunday, January 14, 2024 7:30 pm Alaska Standard Time Sunday, January 14, 2024 5:30 pm Hawaii Standard Time Sunday, January 14, 2024 4:30 pm Greenwich Mean Time Monday, January 15, 2024 2:30 am Indian Standard Time Monday, January 15, 2024 8 am Central European Summer Time Monday, January 15, 2024 3:30 am Australian Central Daylight Time Monday, January 15, 2024 1 pm

Where to watch The Great North Season 4 Episode 2

The Great North Season 4 Episode 2 will be aired first on Fox’s Animation Domination. All the latest and preceding installments of the series will be available to watch on Fox’s official application. Apple TV, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, DisneyPlus, Sling TV, and Vudu will be streaming all the latest episodes of The Great North Season 4 for fans globally.

The Great North Season 4 Episode 1 brief recap

The Great North Season 4 Episode 1 kicked off with the Tobin family preparing for the dinner while Ham seemed utterly frustrated. After hearing him out, Beef and others learned that he had to prepare for a speech on “Alaska Wow Story.” However, it was that Ham couldn’t manage to make up a good story, but the fear of giving a speech to Room 15, a class filled with notorious children.

Afraid of all the heckling he was going to face, Ham lost all his spirit, but the family decided to pitch stories one by one and get approved by Moon, as he was one of the kids from Room 15. Judy decided to go first and started telling a story that replaced Tom Cruise’s Pete Mitchell in Top Gun with Bob Ross. However, the story didn’t click with Moon.

Eventually, Beef decided to tell a story that replaced Will Hunting from Good Will Hunting with Benny Benson, the boy who designed the Alaskan flag. However, yet again, Moon wasn’t impressed. Even Honeybee’s action-filled vegan The Matrix couldn’t make the cut.

Ham was terrified as none of the stories were good enough for Moon. However, the next day, he managed to pull off the speech successfully after giving each of the Room 15 kids a box of six cupcakes to keep their mouths busy while he completed the most generic speech about Alaska.

What to expect from The Great North Season 4 Episode 2

The Great North Season 4 Episode 2 is titled “Risky Beefness Adventure.” As the title hints, the coming episode is expected to see Beef taking his family on a thrilling adventure that will likely go downhill. However, given the family must stick together, they won’t let anything get in their way of thriving. More recurring characters can be anticipated to make their return.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on The Great North Season 4 as 2024 progresses.