'The Guilty' ending explained: How does the Netflix thriller end? (Spoilers Ahead)

The Guilty, an english remake of the 2018 Danish thriller of the same name, has managed to get everyone's attention due to its interesting storyline and a stellar cast.

The Guilty is directed by Antoine Fuqua and was filmed during the pandemic, which is also why viewers will see a lot of Jake Gyllenhaal, but only hear the rest of the cast. Despite the limitations, Gyllenhaal gave a stellar performance as a 911 operator, even with the camera upclose most of the time.

Without wasting another minute, it's time to understand The Guilty's ending.

Netflix's 'The Guilty': Ending explained

(SPOILERS AHEAD)

The Guilty starts off with Joe Baylor (Jake Gyllenhaal) as a 911 operator taking emergency calls as wildfires rage on in Los Angeles. The calls vary from drunken bike crashes to people getting robbed, leading Joe to respond as per his daily routine.

As the story unfolds, viewers learn that Joe was once a regular police officer who got demoted due to unclear reasons. Separated from his wife and daughter, he seems to be struggling internally. He later receives a troubling call from a woman, Emily (Riley Keough), who is believed to be in grave danger of being abducted by a man. With all his power and contacts, Joe tries to get the highway patrol to look for a white van on the run.

The plot thickens when Joe learns that the woman's abductor is none other than her own husband, Henry (Peter Sarsgaard), who seemed to have also hurt their children. Desperate to find and rescue Emily, Joe even calls her husband from his personal phone to threaten him and learn more about the situation.

Doubting his own actions as he helped Emily escape her husband, Joe sends his partner to search Henry's house only to learn that it was not the husband but the woman who hurt their newborn, to the verge of him dying. He also learns that she was never the victim, as Henry was just trying to get her back to the psychiatric hospital she was once a patient of.

As the movie nears the end, Joe unveils the real reason he was demoted - killing a 19-year-old boy on the job, as the kid had hurt someone. The viewers also learn that Joe has a court hearing for manslaughter the very next day. He tries to comfort and calm Emily by preventing her from ending her own life as the highway patrol tries to find her, taking her into custody later.

The credits roll in with several news reporters discussing the court's decision at Joe's trial, where he pleads guilty to manslaughter. It was the fourth time an officer had been successfully prosecuted for a crime committed on the job.

Netflix's The Guilty stars Jake Gyllenhaal, and was released on October 1, 2021. The movie follows a 911 operator as he tries to race against time to save an abducted woman during wildfire season in Los Angeles.

The Guilty's official synopsis reads:

"The film takes place over the course of a single morning in a 911 dispatch call center. Call operator Joe Baylor (Gyllenhaal) tries to save a caller in grave danger—but he soon discovers that nothing is as it seems, and facing the truth is the only way out."

