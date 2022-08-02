The Hillside Strangler: Devil in Disguise - Where is "Hillside Strangler" Kenneth Bianchi now?

Kenneth Bianchi, the notorious killer from late 1970s Los Angeles, California, will be the subject of Peacock's upcoming documentary, The Hillside Strangler: Devil in Disguise.

Bianchi was the prime suspect in the strangulation murder case of two students, Karen Mandic and Diane Wilder. Further investigation into the case revealed that he, along with his cousin Angelo Buono, had tortured, raped, and killed around 10 women, who all met a brutal death at their hands. Bianchi is currently incarcerated at the Washington State Penitentiary.

Peacock's upcoming crime documentary is set to explore the story of this California killer.

Who is Kenneth Bianchi? What did he do?

Kenneth Bianchi was an adopted child who grew up in Rochester, New York. He initially wanted to be a police officer and tried to seek employment at the Sheriff’s Department in Monroe County, New York, but did not qualify for the job. He then took up a job as a security guard, but was later fired owing to theft accusations.

Bianchi moved to Los Angeles in January 1976, where he lived with his cousin Angelo Anthony Buono Jr., before finally moving to Bellingham, Washington, in May 1978. While living with Angelo, the duo committed around 10 rapes and murders in Los Angeles but were never caught. They eventually became known as the "Hillside Stranglers" because they killed all their victims through strangulation.

Bianchi was working as a guard at a shopping center when he met 22-year-old Karen Mandic, who introduced him to 27-year-old Diane Wilder. Both were students at a local university.

On January 11, 1979, Kenneth requested Karen to accompany him on a job run to a secluded neighborhood. He even offered to pay her for the same. Karen invited Diane to tag along with them and they left for the place at around 7 pm. The girls never returned home. Authorities later discovered their car parked in a cul-de-sac in a wooded area. The bodies of the two women were found inside the car.

Autopsy reports determined that Karen and Diane had died due to strangulation by ligature.

When Bianchi was called in for questioning, he denied knowing Karen. However, his lies were soon discovered when the police found evidence linking him to the crime. Key among them were notes mentioning Bianchi, which were found at the girls’ house and car.

Physical evidence, including pubic hair from the crime scene, connected him to the murders.

All about Kenneth Bianchi's trial and where he is now

After Kenneth Bianchi was found guilty of murdering Karen and Diane, he was also found to have committed many similar crimes with his cousin Angelo Buono, during their spree as the Hillside Stranglers. Bianchi confessed to the crimes, but tried to plead insanity with his "dissociative identity disorder." He argued that his alter personality committed the crimes.

However, he later confessed that he had made up his disorders on the advice of an ex-lawyer and a social worker. He agreed to plead guilty to the crimes and also testified against his cousin Angelo. He pleaded guilty to the murder of the two girls and received consecutive life terms without parole.

Following this, he also pleaded guilty to five out of 10 murders in California and a conspiracy to commit murder and sodomy charges. Bianchi received six life terms for his line of crimes.

Kenneth Bianchi, now 71, is incarcerated at the Washington State Penitentiary in Walla Walla, Washington. He married a Louisiana woman named Shirlee Book while being incarcerated.

The Hillside Strangler: Devil in Disguise is a four-part docuseries that gives a peek into the minds of the notorious Hillside Stranglers. The series premieres on Peacock on August 2, 2022.

