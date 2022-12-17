The Holiday Dating Guide cast list: Maria Menounos, Brent Bailey and others to star in Lifetime Christmas movie

The Holiday Dating Guide is a brand new Christmas special romantic drama movie that will debut exclusively on December 17, 2022, at 8 pm ET on the Lifetime Network. Brent Bailey has written the script for the movie, while Brian Herzlinger has served as the director.

The official synopsis for The Holiday Dating Guide, as given by Lifetime, reads:

"Dating coach and aspiring book author Abigale Slater, is close to making her lifelong dream come true. She has completed her first book—a how-to guide for dating in today’s modern world—and is now more than ready to become a published author."

It further continues:

"However, after reading the book, her publisher Jack won’t proceed with the deal without knowing that her dating advice actually works. Before he has a chance to say no, Abigale proposes that she prove the rules work by using them herself and making a man fall for her by Christmas Eve in 12 days."

The lead actors in The Holiday Dating Guide include Maria Menounos, Brent Bailey, and Steve Vinovich, and this article will take a closer look at the lead cast members of the Christmas-themed movie.

Besides Maria Menounos and Brent Bailey, The Holiday Dating Guide will also see Steve Vinovich playing the role of Jack

Maria Menounos as Abigale Seaver

Popular American actress and host Maria Menounos is all set to portray the lead role of Abigale Seaver in the latest Christmas-themed movie The Holiday Dating Guide.

The 44-year-old actress is best known for her portrayal of the character Jennifer in Kickin' It Old Skool (2007), Katelyn in Adventures of Serial Buddies (2011), and Emily "Jules" Chambers in the popular TV series One Tree Hill (2014-15).

Menounos has also been a significant part of several other noteworthy movies and TV series, including Fantastic Four, Tropic Thunder, Entourage, Paranormal Movie, Dancing with the Stars, The Mindy Project, Nashville, Bar Rescue, Ryan's Mystery Playdate, The Boys, The Pentaverate, and many more.

Brent Bailey as Michael

Brent Bailey has established himself as a talented director, actor, screenwriter, and producer in the entertainment industry. He will be seen playing the pivotal role of Michael in The Holiday Dating Guide.

The American actor is best known for portraying the character of Dean in Going Down in LA-LA Land (2011), Fearghas in Crimson Winter (2013), and Agent Thomas in the 2018 TV series Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

Besides that, Bailey has also been a part of several other notable movies and TV series such as The Boys & Girls Guide to Getting Down, Privileged, Think Like a Man, Whitney, Criminal Minds, Emma Approved, Hart of Dixie, Bella and the Bulldogs, Coop & Cami Ask the World, to name a few.

Steve Vinovich as Jack

Renowned American actor Steve Vinovich will play the role of Jack in The Holiday Dating Guide.

The 77-year-old actor is best known for having portrayed the pivotal role of Bob in the TV series Roseanne (1988), Rupert Coates in Sisters (1991), Senator Carter Bodi in the 1997 TV series The Young and the Restless, and Mr. Randall in Across the Line (2000).

Steve Vinovich has also been a part of several other well-known movies and TV series, including I'll Do Anything, The Santa Clause, The Swan Princess, The Swan Princess: Escape from Castle Mountain, Home Improvement, The Trumpet of the Swan, Days of Our Lives, among others.

Additional cast members

Apart from Maria Menounos, Brent Bailey, and Steve Vinovich, the additional cast of The Holiday Dating Guide includes:

Kelly Lynn Reiter as Annie

Ava Paloma as Lydia

Jequrey Slaton as Brad

Mason McCulley as James

Andrea Susan Bish as Sarah

Sarah Allyn as Jenna

Kerry Malloy as Jim

Thomas Wilson Pace as Barry

Amadeo Fusca as Bill

Evan Bergman as Sam

Braeden Michael Baldwin as Glen

Michael 'Big Smooth' Frazier as Officer

Victoria Scala as Gloria

Buddy Watkins as Buddy Watkins (uncredited)

