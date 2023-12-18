The Holiday Proposal Plan cast list: Tatyana Ali, Jesse Kove, and others star in Lifetime drama

Lifetime has dropped another brand new holiday movie, The Holiday Proposal Plan, which premiered this Saturday, December 16, 2023, at 8 p.m. on the Lifetime channel. With Tatyana Ali and Whitney Able in the lead roles, the movie follows travel columnist Sonny and her ex-boyfriend as they are forced to join hands to help their best friends get engaged.

This leads them back through the memories of their own relationship, reminding them of why they fell in love in the first place. Amid all the bickering and irritation between the two, will love find them again?

The Lifetime movie is available to watch on the Lifetime channel and stream on Philo or DirecTV Stream.

The Holiday Proposal Plan cast list

Before delving into the cast list, here is the official synopsis for The Holiday Proposal Plan:

"Travel columnist Sonny Kravitz (Tatyana Ali) and her ex-boyfriend Kip (Jesse Kove) are forced to team up to help their best friends Bree (Whitney Able) and Jarod (Geovanni Gopradi) get engaged."

It continues:

"To set the backdrop, the four return to Sonny’s parents’ snowy chalet and set up twelve holiday traditions that are celebrated around the world to nudge Jarod to ask Bree to be his wife. But it seems that the proposal plan doesn’t just reignite the love between the engaged couple. Will Sonny and Kip rekindle what they once had?"

Here is the cast list for the Lifetime holiday movie.

Tatyana Ali As Sonny Kravitz

Tatyana Ali is a famous American singer, actor and producer who is known widely for her role as Ashley Banks on the popular sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air (1990–1996), where she appeared alongside Will Smith.

Apart from acting, Ali also has a flourishing music career. She launched her first album, Kiss the Sky, in 1998 and since then has been involved in multiple projects. She also participated in the TV show Love That Girl! and was the producer for Back to the Goode Life.

In The Holiday Proposal Plan, Ali plays the lead role as Sonny, a successful columnist who teams up with her ex to help their common friends get engaged.

Jesse Kove As Kip Bravo

Jesse Kove is a popular television and film actor, appearing in numerous films and series in lead as well as supporting roles.

He has played the role of Murdock in the action movie D-Day: Battle of Omaha Beach (2019) and was also a part of the ensemble for As Night Comes (2014) and Avenge the Crows (2017). Kove also has a background in martial arts and has utilized his skills for his numerous on-screen projects.

Jesse Kove plays Kip, Sonny's ex-boyfriend, who is forced to team up with her to help their common friends make a memorable proposal in the movie.

Others starring in The Holiday Proposal Plan

Along with Ali and Kove, The Holiday Proposal Plan also has the following actors in their respective roles:

Whitney Able As Bree Ferris

Geovanni Gopradi As Jarod Rojas

Patrick Faucette As Cliff Kravitz

Robin Riker As Paulette Kravitz

Tiffany Shepis As Genevieve

Watch The Holiday Proposal Plan, which is now streaming on the Lifetime channel.