The Horror of Dolores Roach: Cast and characters explored

The Horror of Dolores Roach, the upcoming Amazon Original series, is set to premiere on Prime Video on July 7, 2023. Based on the gripping and unsettling podcast series, the series attempts to delve into the dark world of Dolores Roach - a complex and morally ambiguous character.

The trailer for the eight-part series, which dropped on June 12, 2023, explores the hit Gimlet podcast and truly brings out Roach's complexities through its cinematography and sound design. The series has Justina Machado, Alejandro Hernandez, Kita Updike, and K. Todd Freeman in lead roles and Marc Maron, Jean Yoon, Judy Reyes, and Jeffery Self in additional roles.

The film summary for The Horror of Dolores Roach on IMDb reads:

"When Dolores Roach is released after an unjust prison sentence, she reunites with an old friend who lets her work as a masseuse. When the promise of her newfound stability is threatened, Dolores is driven to shocking extremes to survive."

The Horror of Dolores Roach was written by Aaron Mark and directed by Roxann Dawson, Edward Ornelas, and America Young for Blumhouse Television, Spotify, and GloNation Studios.

The Horror of Dolores Roach - Cast Explored

1) Justina Machado as Dolores Roach

The 50-year-old actor, Justina Machado, who is best known for her role as Penelope Alvarez on the Netflix and Pop TV sitcom One Day at a Time, plays the titular character in this thriller-drama.

Dolores Roach was wrongfully imprisoned for 16 years, and after her release, she returns to an extremely gentrified Washington Heights with $200 in her pocket. Dolores reconnects with her old friend, Luis, takes shelter in an empanada shop's basement and starts working as a masseuse.

Justina Machado was born in Chicago, Illinois, and performed with the Latino Chicago Theater Company in her early years. She played Vanessa Diaz on the HBO drama Six Feet Under and Darci Factor in The CW dramedy Jane the Virgin.

2) Alejandro Hernandez as Luis Batista

Alejandro Hernandez, the 37-year-old Cuban actor, is set to play the role of Luis Batista, Roach's stoner friend. Luis offers a devastated Roach the basement of his empanada shop, Empanada Loca, and encourages her to start operating as a masseuse. Hernandez nicknames Roach "Magic Hands."

Hernandez skillfully depicts a smitten Luis who teams up with Roach after she ends up murdering a customer. Alejandro Hernandez initially appeared as Casey Acosta in the NBC drama series New Amsterdam (2018-2023).

3) Kita Updike as Nellie Morris

Kita Updike reprises Nellie Morris from the podcast. Nellie is a kind-hearted yet straightforward teenager who works behind the counter at Empanada Loca. Nellie, who lives with her grandmother, develops a bond with Dolores over her affair with the landlord's son.

Kita Updike's bio on Amazon Studios reads:

Kita Updike is a half-Chippewa, half-African American actress and model (Vogue Italia and T: New York Times Style Magazine) on the rise. She's also known for her stage work with companies including The Public Theater, Eugene O'Neill Theater Center, LAByrinth Theater Company, and Women's Project (WP) Theater.

Besides The Horror of Dolores Roach, Updike has appeared in The Misandrists and These Thems.

4) K. Todd Freeman as Jeremiah

The two-time Tony Award nominee, K. Todd Freeman plays Jeremiah in The Horror of Dolores Roach. Jeremiah works at Empanada Loca and is a local drug dealer. He stays with the Mole People in a deserted NYC subway tunnel. Jeremiah seems to be the game-changer in the story as he is always aware of what is going on, especially when it concerns Dolores.

K. Todd Freeman has previously appeared in Netflix's A Series of Unfortunate Events and is set to feature in Apple's The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey.

The series additionally features Jean Yoon, Marc Maron, Judy Reyes and Jeffery Self. Watch The Horror of Dolores Roach on Amazon Prime Video on July 7, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes