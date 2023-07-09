The Horror of Dolores Roach ending explained: Does Dolores kill Luis as well?

The Horror of Dolores Roach is a brand new horror-comedy series that arrived on July 7, 2023, exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. Aaron Mark is the creator of the thrilling series, which stars Justina Machado as the lead character, Dolores Roach. The series chronicles the story of the protagonist, Dolores, who has to face numerous challenges right after being released from prison.

Apart from Machado, the series also features Alejandro Hernandez as Luis Batista, K. Todd Freeman as Jeremiah, Judy Reyes as Marcie, Kita Updike as Nellie Morris, Marc Maron as Gideon Pearlman, and Jean Yoon as Joy, among others. The official synopsis for The Horror of Dolores Roach, shared by the streaming platform, states:

"After an unjust 16-year prison sentence, Dolores Roach (Justina Machado) returns to a gentrified Washington Heights, where she reunites with an old stoner friend, Luis, who lets her live and work as a masseuse in the basement under his empanada shop. When the promise of her newfound stability is quickly threatened, “Magic Hands” Dolores is driven to shocking extremes to survive."

Ever since the series' arrival on Prime Video, viewers have been quite curious to learn how the ending of The Horror of Dolores Roach season 1 has turned out. The final episode of the series' first season, titled Stop Me, has left a trail of more dead bodies and a striking cliffhanger.

Prime Video's The Horror of Dolores Roach ends on a chilling cliffhanger, leaving viewers wanting more

Why does Dolores end Luis' life?

The final episode of The Horror of Dolores Roach sees protagonist Dolores on the verge of breaking down and at the very deep end of trouble as she goes on killing more people, including Luis. In the episode, Dolores is seen frantically trying to get rid of all the evidence that proves her to be a sinister serial killer. However, during this intensely woven final set of events, she ends up killing Joy, her neighbor.

Luis tries to help Dolores by getting rid of Joy's body. However, at the moment, Dolores and Luis get into a heated argument as Dolores wants to run away from the place in order to survive. Soon, she realizes that Luis has somehow framed Nelly for the crimes and the police have come to arrest her. The protagonist gets enraged by what Luis has done to Nelly.

When she decides to finally leave the place and Luis behind and escape, Jeremiah arrives at the spot, leading to the break out of a fight between him and Luis. During the fight, Luis ends up killing Jeremiah, leaving Dolores baffled at the scene. She tries to escape, but Luis catches her. In order to distract him, she begins making out with him, only to dunk his face in boiling hot oil.

Thus, in the end, Dolores also ends up brutally killing Luis, right before leaving the place in Jeremiah's lorry.

Where does Caleb take Dolores at the end of season 1?

The first season of The Horror of Dolores Roach ends with a stirring event that happens in the present day. Towards the very end of the season, Dolores is seen hunting down Caleb, who is the mastermind behind the podcast and play made on Dolores Roach's life.

Roach is ready to take revenge on Caleb for telling her story to the world in a distorted way. However, before she can proceed, Caleb gives her an offer that she simply can not refuse. The podcast guy tells her that he can help her find Domonic, Roach's ex, for whom she has been looking for a long period of time for the ultimate revenge.

Caleb leads her to a mysterious house in a posh neighborhood area. When the door of the house opens, Dolores is seen bursting into laughter. However, soon the expression on her face changes, and she grabs the person's neck with her bare hand and snaps them in the blink of an eye. The series ends right there, leaving viewers in complete wonder regarding the identity of this mystery person.

Don't forget to watch season 1 of The Horror of Dolores Roach, which is currently streaming on Prime Video.

