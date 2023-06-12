The Idol episode 2 recap: Was Nikki losing faith in Jocelyn? 

While the premiere of The Idol received mixed reactions from fans, everything made sense in episode 2. The show's protagonist, Jocelyn, is undoubtedly playing with fire as her relationship with his fishy new boyfriend, Tedros, is just getting murkier. The idol showcases the crazy dynamics of this brutal relationship and the highs and lows of the life of a young pop icon.

This episode titled Double Fantasy saw Nikki considering dropping the ball on Jocelyn and giving a chance to her backup dancer Dyanne. Jocelyn hated the way she was getting treated. It was written by Abel Tesfaye & Sam Levinson. It aired on June 11, 2023, on HBO.

The Idol episode 2 recap: Why did Jocelyn have a nervous breakdown?

This episode of The Idol kicked off with Jocelyn gathering her entire team to her place. She played a new version of her single "World Class Sinner." She was very excited and texted Tedros that she was nervous. She informed her team that she was inspired to create it. However, when Joss played the new remix, her team thought it was too provocative.

Nikki said that they would proceed with the older version, but Jocelyn threatened to release the new version on her own. This leads to Nikki and Jocelyn partaking in a massive argument. There was no way the pop star could convince Nikki to listen to her.

Leia and Xander tried to convince Nikki to consider the new remix while Jocelyn brawled in her room. She continued working on the song. To stay motivated, she placed a block of ice on her couch. She then had a telephone conversation with Tedros, where he said that she needed a new team. Joss filmed the music video for "World Class Sinner" the following day.

The shooting was a complete disaster, and Joss wanted to delay the process by a day. Meanwhile, Nikki was considering Jocelyn’s backup dancer, Dyanne, to be the focus of the video. Chaim and Destiny were worried about Joss after observing her absurd relationship with Tedros. When Jane heard Dyanne sing, she considered getting her to the recording studio.

A jealous Joss then gave the performance of her life, but the camera was out of focus. She was tired, angry, and devastated. She then had a severe nervous breakdown. All her wounds were exposed, and everyone could see the scars on her body. She still wanted to carry on, but Nikki advised her to go home and rest. Xander and Leia helped her leave the scene.

Nikki was fixated on making Dyanne the next star and forgetting Joss. Chaim and Joss had a heartful conversation at her home, where she begged him to support her. When she ran out of options, she dialed Tedros again, but it was shockingly revealed that he, too, was working with Dyanne. Yet again, Joss got brainwashed by Tedros, just like in episode 1.

Leia was well aware of the road Joss was walking and began getting extremely worried about her friend/boss.

The Idol synopsis

The official synopsis of The Idol reads,

"After a nervous breakdown derailed Jocelyn’s (Lily-Rose Depp) last tour, she’s determined to claim her rightful status as the greatest and sexiest pop star in America. Her passions are reignited by Tedros (Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye), a nightclub impresario with a sordid past. Will her romantic awakening take her to glorious new heights or the deepest and darkest depths of her soul?"

The show's Executive producers include Sam Levinson, Abel Tesfaye, Reza Fahim, Kevin Turen, Ashley Levinson, Sara E. White, Joe Epstein, and Aaron Gilbert.

Poll : 0 votes