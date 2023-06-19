As per creator Sam Levinson, The Idol on HBO aims to show a raw understanding of the true nature of stardom. Likewise, The Weeknd's portrayal of Tedros, a sleazy nightclub owner, has been amusing so far. The way he controlled his ex-girlfriend was a textbook example of gaslighting. Earlier, he knew Jocelyn was vulnerable, which is why he did not think twice before exploiting her.

In this episode, titled Daybreak, Jocelyn's new boyfriend, Tedros, and his friend Xander proposed her to use her leaked image as the album art for her music. In episode 1, an explicit image of Jocelyn leaked online, which caused an uproar on the internet. Although she was uncomfortable, she complied in the end.

Episode 3 of The Idol was directed by Sam Levinson and written by Abel Tesfaye and Levinson. It was released worldwide on June 18, 2023.

The Idol episode 3 recap: Who recorded the music video for World-Class Sinner?

The episode began with Tedros waking Jocelyn up and taking her shopping. In classic Tedros and Jocelyn fashion, on the way to the shop, they got busy in the back seat. It looked like Joss had lost the ability to operate without Tedros' approval as she chose everything at the store to get her boyfriend's nod.

When a random guy at the store ogled her, Tedros threatened him. Joss's manager/friend, Leia, informed Chaim and Destiny (members of Joss's crew) of Tedros's possessiveness. He had even fired a couple of staff members and was almost operating as her own personal manager. Yet again, Joss and Tedros got frisky in the dressing room.

Joss's record label demanded new music from Chaim, but he and Destiny lied to them. The duo then met Tedros for the first time and the nightclub owner tried to charm them, but it didn't work. It was revealed that Chaim and Destiny just could not trust him.

Meanwhile, Dyanne recorded the music video for World-Class Sinner, following which Tedros and Xander discuss Joss's creative direction for new music. To this, Xander suggested they use her leaked explicit image as artwork. Later that night, Tedros hosted dinner at Jocelyn's place, and the topic of the artwork popped up. Although Joss was not uncomfortable about using it, Tedros urged her to use it.

The topic of her mother then came up and she explained the complicated past she had with her. Her mother was abusive and physically abused Joss to make her do things. Tedros then suggested she do the same things her mother made her do to bring back her creativity, to which Joss agreed. The next morning she looked different and transformed.

The Idol synopsis

The Idol showcases the exploits of a pop idol named Jocelyn and his mysterious nightclub owner boyfriend Tedros.

The official synopsis of The Idol reads:

"After a nervous breakdown derailed Jocelyn’s last tour, she’s determined to claim her rightful status as the greatest and sexiest pop star in America. Her passions are reignited by Tedros , a nightclub impresario with a sordid past. Will her romantic awakening take her to glorious new heights or the deepest and darkest depths of her soul?"

The HBO series stars Abel Tesfaye, aka The Weeknd, as Tedros, Lily-Rose Depp as Jocelyn, Suzanna Son as Chloe, Troye Sivan as Xander, and Jane Adams as Nikki Katz. It even has several recurring actors like Jennie Ruby Jane, Rachel Sennott, Hari Nef, Moses Sumney, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Dan Levy, Eli Roth, Ramsey, Hank Azaria, and Melanie Liburd.

Executive producers of the show include Sam Levinson, Abel Tesfaye, Reza Fahim, Kevin Turen, Ashley Levinson, Sara E. White, Joe Epstein, and Aaron Gilbert.

