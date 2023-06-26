The Idol episode 4 recap: Was Tedros a criminal? 

Episode 4 of The Idol was the show's penultimate episode. While the story has certainly considerably progressed after a slow start, fans have finally started to get answers to several questions about Tedros' character. The show narrates the story of a young pop singer struggling with a mental battle and her mysterious new boyfriend.

This episode of The Idol titled Stars Belong to the World saw Jocelyn's managers Destiny and Chaim learning that Tedros had been charged with violence and abuse in the past. This episode was released on June 25, 2023.

The Idol episode 4 recap: Why was Xanders being tortured?

The episode begins with Jocelyn's managers Destiny and Chaim finding the truth about Tedros. The nightclub owner's real name is revealed to be Mauricio Costello Jackson, who had charges of violence and abuse against him. Destiny decides to learn more about this particular man, so she goes over to Joss.

At Jocelyn's mansion, she is shown preparing to record some backing vocals for Mike Dean. Tedros yet again displays excessive signs of creepiness when he pleasures Joss with everyone present during the recording session.

Destiny meets with Suzanna Son's Chloe, a member of Tedro's posse, in the other room. Chloe knew how to play the piano, so she played a little bit of it for Destiny. Destiny briefly speaks with her and learns that Tedros gave her a home after she was wasting away her life on drugs. Basically, Tedros had a thing for deranged singers and artists.

Meanwhile, at Joss's mansion, where Tedros and his people are now living, Joss's creative director Xanders is shown singing in the shower. Tedros hears him sing and sneaks in on him from behind. He then confronts him by asking why he stopped singing. Xander first explains that he had injured his vocal cords, but when Tedros didn't buy it, he revealed that Joss's mother made him sign a contract that would prevent him to sing professionally.

Tedros had to extract this information by putting a shock collar on Xander. Xander kept abusing Joss's mother in front of her, but Joss only ordered Tedros to keep torturing him. The next scene shows Destiny and Jocelyn having a conversation about Tedros. Soon, Tedros suggests Joss go live and stream herself crying in order to sell tickets. She does exactly what she was told to do.

While all of this was transpiring, Joss's record label executive offers the pop star's backup dancer Dyanne an opportunity to record the song World Class Sinners, which was originally Joss'. Later that night, Dyanne reveals this news to Jocelyn, and the pop idol is seen in tears but gives her backup dancer her blessing. Joss even learned that Dyanne and Tedros were a thing of the past and that she was part of a conspiracy.

Joss's trust in Tedros starts diminishing. She then calls her cheating ex Rob and has s*x with him in her room while Tedros couldn't help but cry watching this. While Rob was leaving, he faces an uncomfortable encounter with Xander and a bikini woman. This unnerving meeting could prove important in the show's finale episode.

The Idol synopsis

The official synopsis of The Idol reads,

"After a nervous breakdown derailed Jocelyn’s (Lily-Rose Depp) last tour, she’s determined to claim her rightful status as the greatest and sexiest pop star in America."

It continues,

"Her passions are reignited by Tedros (Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye), a nightclub impresario with a sordid past. Will her romantic awakening take her to glorious new heights or the deepest and darkest depths of her soul?"

The Idol is directed by Sam Levinson. The show premiered on June 4, 2023, on HBO.

Poll : 0 votes