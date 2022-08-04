"Immature": Internet reacts as Mike Dean claims Kid Cudi removed him from Moon Man’s landing festival

American hip-hop artist Mike Dean has claimed that he has been pulled from Kid Cudi’s festival, Moon Man's Landing, which is set to take place this September. Kudi announced the inaugural iteration of the festival festival earlier this year, set to take place in his hometown of Cleveland, Ohio. The rapper also revealed a star-studded lineup for the festival, which is now likely to be an annual affair.

The festival’s lineup announced by Kudi included Dean along with Playboi Carti, Haim, Don Toliver, Dominic Fike, Pusha T, Jaden Smith, 070 Shake, Strick and DJ EV among others. The festival’s homepage currently shows Dean’s name. However, he tweeted that he has been removed from the lineup.

Taking to Twitter, Mike Dean wrote,

“Looks like I won’t be playing moon man’s landing this year. Someone cancelled me. Lol. Thanks. That’s all. #immature”

Mike Dean, in a reply to one of his fans, termed it as “some baby kid baby sh*t,” and also clarified that he is the only one who has been removed from the Moon Landing’s festival lineup. He added that he had canceled a solo show in Los Angeles in order to perform at the event. Kid Cudi is yet to comment on the matter.

Fans react to Mike Dean’s comment on being removed from Moon Man’s Landing

Some fans noted that Kid Cudi was petty for removing Mike Dean from the lineup, and also wrote that Mike Dean was far superior to Cudi. Some also speculated that it was because of Kid Cudi's and Kanye's recent fallout.

Ass_ass_in @Ass_ass_in66 @Tentronic @metalface36 @therealmikedean @akira808s And people called ye immature and yes, ye was immature but I didn't think Cudi would be the same, they as bad as each other @Tentronic @metalface36 @therealmikedean @akira808s And people called ye immature and yes, ye was immature but I didn't think Cudi would be the same, they as bad as each other 💀

dom deezy @domyenz @therealmikedean did he cancel the whole deal or did he really just throw you off the lineup??? cause I was coming to see you and Push @therealmikedean did he cancel the whole deal or did he really just throw you off the lineup??? cause I was coming to see you and Push 😭

Matthew @Tentronic @metalface36 @therealmikedean @akira808s Cudi kicked him off his festival lineup. Presumably because of his Ye ties @metalface36 @therealmikedean @akira808s Cudi kicked him off his festival lineup. Presumably because of his Ye ties

Mike Dean and Kid Cudi have collaborated on several occasions

Mike Dean has collaborated with Kid Cudi for his 2010 album Man on the Moon II: The Legend of Mr. Rager. Dean also collaborated with Cudi for various songs including 2016’s Passion, Pain & Demon Slayin. Apart from Cudi, Dean has collaborated with Kanye West, Beyonce, Drake, and Travis Scott, among others.

Dean worked with Kanye on his early albums, including The College Dropout and Late Registration. He has also helped Kanye produce albums including My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy, Yeezus, The Life of Pablo, Ye, Donda and Donda 2.

Kid Cudi and Kanye's public fallout

WeTalkMusic 🎧 @We_Talk_Music “Fans” really hit Kid Cudi’s FACE with a bottle. @RollingLoud , you guys need to condemn these “fans” or make a statement because your night one has been terrible. (via @Kurrco “Fans” really hit Kid Cudi’s FACE with a bottle. @RollingLoud, you guys need to condemn these “fans” or make a statement because your night one has been terrible. (via @Kurrco) https://t.co/xA240lNslV

Earlier this year, Kanye and Kid Cudi had a public fallout, as Kudi is friends with Pete Davidson. Davidson is currently dating Kanye's ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

Kanye pulled out as the headliner during the Rolling Loud Miami Festival last month. Kid Cudi was replaced as the headliner. However, during Kudi’s set, people from the audience started throwing items, including plastic bottles at him. After a bottle hit Cudi in the face, the singer was heard saying:

“Yo, I will walk of this stage if y’all throw one more f*cking thing, I will leave. I will leave right now. Throw one more f*cking thing, I will leave, will walk off the stage. Throw one more f*cking thing on the stage, I will walk off. I am not f*cking playing. I am not playing. You will ruin it for everybody. I will f*cking leave.”

However, the audience continued to throw items at him, at which point he stormed off the stage.

As soon as Kudi left the stage, it was time for Lil Durk’s set. To his fans' surprise, Kanye appeared during Lil Durk's set just moments after Kid Cudi's walkout. Ironically, Kanye performed Father Stretch My Hands Pt. 1, a song featuring Cudi singing the chorus.

