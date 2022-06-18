Moon Man's Landing 2022 festival: Dates, tickets, lineup and more

Kid Cudi has announced the lineup for his inaugural festival, Moon Man's Landing, in his hometown of Cleveland, Ohio. The rapper teased the event earlier this week and revealed a star-studded lineup for the festival, which is now likely to be held every year.

The presale for Moon Man's Landing will become available from June 22, 2022, via the festival’s website. The general admission of the tickets will begin at $99 and VIP passes are priced from $299.

Earlier this week, Kudi tweeted:

“Every single person on the Moon Man’s Landing lineup I have so much love for. Bringin all my friends to Cleveland to celebrate freedom and love. One full day of awesome vibes curated by me. Cleveland we know how to party so please show up to rage ur faces off .”

Moon Man's Landing 2022 festival lineup

The singer teased the lineup for Moon Man's Landing on Thursday that featured the following artists:

Playboi Carti

Haim

Don Toliver

Dominic Fike

Pusha-T

Jaden Smith

Stricl

070 Shake

DJ EV

By announcing Moon Man's Landing, which is his own music festival, Kid Cudi joined the likes of Drake, Jay-Z, J.Cole and Tyler, The Creator who each have annual music festivals to themselves, namely - OVO, Made in America, Dreamville and Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival.

Kid Cudi announces new album and series, Entergalactic

The announcement comes shortly after Kid Cudi announced his new album Entergalactic and its accompanying Netflix series that are set to release on September 30, 2022. The animated series is executively produced by Kenya Baris and revolves around the character of Jabari. Cudi has given his voice to the main character as he attempts to balance love and success in New York City.

When Jabari moves into his dream apartment, he meets his new neighbor, photographer-it-girl Meadow (voiced by Williams), who gets him closer to the former. Entergalactic is an explosion of art, music, and fashion set in New York.

Also featured on the voice cast are Jaden Smith, Ty Dolla $ign, Timothée Chalamet, Teyana Taylor and Vanessa Hudgens.

Entergalactic is directed by Fletcher Moules and written by Ian Edelman and Maurice Williams. For Mad Solar Productions, Moules, Edelman via Edelgang. Williams, Barris and Mescudi executive produce alongside Karina Manashil and Dennis Cummings. The animation studio is DNEG.

More about Kid Cudi

Kid Cudi is an American rapper, singer, songwriter, record producer, and actor. The rapper, whose original name is Scott Ramon Seguro Mescudi, was born on January 30, 1984. He is known for influencing a number of contemporary hip hop and alternative groups. His songs are generally autobiographical, describing despair, loneliness, and alienation as a youngster. They also highlight his mature fight with alcohol and drugs, as well as spirituality, heartbreak, dissipation, and joy.

Kid Cudi released his first official full-length effort, a mixtape titled A Kid Named Cudi (2008), who signed Cudi to his GOOD Music label, as Cudi began to gain popularity.

