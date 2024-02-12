"The illuminati got her?": Ice Spice sparks controversy as netizens claim singer made devil hand signs during Super Bowl and wore upside-down cross

Ice Spice recently went to the Super Bowl with Taylor Swift on Sunday, February 11. Glimpses from the game soon went viral online and netizens claimed that she allegedly made signs related to the devil or Satan. Internet users believed she made horn-like symbols with her fingers and videos of the moment circulated online.

The artist opted for an all-black outfit, which she paired with a black bag. However, the rapper gained backlash when netizens claimed that she wore an upside-down cross necklace to Sunday's game, which is regarded as a representation of demonic involvement.

Once the video and the photos of Spice went viral, X users flooded the social media platform as they reacted to the same.

Netizens react as they claim Ice Spice allegedly made devil hand signs during Super Bowl and wore upside-down cross

American rapper Ice Spice was born and raised in the Bronx in New York City. In 2021, she made her debut in the music industry after meeting record producer, RIOTUSA.

Spice recently attended the Super Bowl on Sunday, February 11, and attracted a lot of attention with her appearance. Netizens claimed that in clips that went viral from the game, she was seen allegedly displaying signs related to the devil. She was seen making horn-like symbols with her fingers before she clutched her chain, which individuals believed was an upside-down cross.

Several individuals took to social media to express their opinions about the artist's alleged behavior. Some called the Super Bowl "sin city" while others believed Spice had "sold her soul to the devil."

However, others believed that the cross on her necklace was not upside down and made fun of the situation.

Ice Spice appeared in a Super Bowl 2024 commercial

After a fierce battle between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers at the Super Bowl LVIII Finale, the game came to a thrilling end as the Chiefs won.

Ice Spice appeared in a Super Bowl commercial for Starry, the newest soda from PepsiCo, at the game. The 24-year-old rapper was seen sitting in the middle of the brand's mascots Lem and Lime, as she said, "This Starry is mad good." The artist's ex-soda then appears in the commercial and she says, "I just needed something more refreshing, more crisp. I’m with Starry now."

Apart from the rapper, Taylor Swift, Blake Lively, Ashley Avignone, and others were also spotted at the game.

