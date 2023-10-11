The Iron Claw trailer breakdown: 3 key takeaways 

A24 has finally released the first trailer for The Iron Claw, which will explore the true story of the legendary family of pro-wrestlers, the Von Erichs, who ruled the ring for decades. The trailer introduces us to a bulked-up Zac Efron and Jeremy Allen White, who play brothers Kevin and Kerry Von Erich, two of the clan’s most popular wrestlers.

The movie also stars Harris Dickinson as David Von Erich, Stanley Simons as Mike Von Erich, Maura Tierney as Doris, and Lily James as Kevin’s wife, Pam.

Set to the tune of Blue Öyster Cult’s (Don’t Fear) The Reaper, it gives us a glimpse of the camaraderie between the brothers in the face of their wrestling opponents and their own bullying father Fritz Von Erich.

Key Takeaways from The Iron Claw trailer

A24 released the official trailer for The Iron Claw today, leaving fans spellbound. Here are some of the major takeaways from the trailer.

1. Zac Efron's new look

Once associated with musicals and comedies, Zac Efron has suddenly taken a turn to take up more dramatic and intense roles. Following his role in Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile, where he starred as Ted Bundy, the acclaimed actor is now garnering a lot of attention for his new look for The Iron Claw.

Sporting a bowl cut and a chiseled physique, Efron looks like a completely different person now. His new look has taken the internet by storm and there is no dearth of jokes surrounding Efron and his brand-new look.

2. The trailer drops a hint regarding why the Von Erich family was believed to be cursed

While the Von Erichs have made their own names by excelling in championships in the world of wrestling, the family members' personal lives were marked by a succession of tragedies.

The trailer highlights the father's strong pressure on the brothers to succeed, which resulted in the deaths of Fritz's six sons before the age of 33. More importantly, three of them committed suicide. The trailer also showed the rise and collapse of the family amid allegations of curses and pressure to outdo themselves.

3. The importance of family resonates through the trailer

In the two-minute trailer, we see the Von Erich brothers both inside and outside the ring, battling opponents and dealing with their own personal troubles. However, their loyalty to their father's empire and strong sense of brotherhood resonates throughout the trailer, especially when we hear a voice saying,

“We’re here to restore justice to the Wrestling Federation that our father built with his own two hands. The hands that were passed down to us. The hands that will deliver the Iron Claw to you.”

This is a reference to the World Wide Wrestling Federation (the WWE), set up by Fritz.

The Iron Claw has been developed by House Productions, in collaboration with Access Entertainment and BBC Films. A24 is producing the movie with Tessa Ross, Juliette Howell, Angus Lamont from House Productions, and Sean Durkin. Written and directed by Sean Durkin, the movie is coming to the theaters later this year, on December 22, 2023.