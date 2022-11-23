Ric Flair casting announced for "The Iron Claw"

The role of wrestling legend Ric Flair has been cast in the upcoming Iron Claw film.

Ric teamed up with his son-in-law Andrade El Idolo to defeat Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal at the Ric Flair's Last Match event over SummerSlam weekend earlier this year. He stayed active and brawled with Carlos Colon in Puerto Rico a week later.

AEW World Champion MJF was recently cast in A24's Iron Claw film. The 26-year-old will portray Lance Von Erich in the movie. According to Deadline, Aaron Dean Eisenberg has been selected to play The Nature Boy in the movie and it is expected to be a cameo. Eisenberg can also be seen in the Amazon series Dead Ringers.

WWE veteran says defeating Ric Flair was one of his favorite moments of his career

Scott McGhee had a successful career in NWA and the independent scene, but also worked for WWE for a couple of years in the mid-1980s.

Speaking with Bill Apter of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Scott recalled defeating then-NWA Champion Flair in a non-title match. He said it is still one of the highlights of his professional wrestling career.

"Two moments was one time I beat Ric Flair on TV when he was a world champion [in a non-title match], and the other one was when I beat Billy Graham for the Florida Heavyweight Championship. Those were my two highlights because when I was 15, I used to work out at Billy's house, and I just used to worship the ground he used to walk on. So, that was a big deal, especially for the Florida Heavyweight Championship [NWA] and the other one was with Ric," said Scott McGhee. [4:06 - 4:55]

Ric Flair's daughter, Charlotte, hasn't been seen on WWE TV since losing to Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania Backlash. It will be interesting to see when Charlotte returns and if Ric will appear in WWE once again.

