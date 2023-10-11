Who is in the cast of The Iron Claw and is it produced by WWE? All you need to know

The story of the Von Erich wrestling family will be told on the big screen as The Iron Claw hit the big screens in December this year, and the cast contains actual wrestlers.

The Von Erichs is a Texan wrestling family who wrestled in NWA, WWE, WCCW, and more. The family comprises the patriarch, Fritz Von Erich, and his six sons, five of whom followed him in wrestling. Unfortunately, out of his six sons, five of them passed away at a young age. The Iron Claw will unveil much more about the family as it hits theaters.

The film is not produced by WWE but by A24. Below is the announced cast of The Iron Claw:

Holt McCallany as Fritz Von Erich, the patriarch

Maura Tierney as Doris Von Erich, the matriarch

Zac Efron as Kevin Von Erich, the second-oldest of Fritz and Doris and the only living Von Erich

Harris Dickinson as David Von Erich, the third-oldest Von Erich

Jeremy Allen White as Kerry Von Erich, the fourth-oldest Von Erich

Stanley Simons as Mike Von Erich, the fifth-oldest Von Erich

As of this writing, two of the six Von Erichs sons don't have an official casting. The firstborn of Fritz and Doris Adkisson, Jack Adkisson Jr., doesn't have a role. He unfortunately passed away at the age of six. Chris Von Erich also doesn't have a listed cast. He was the youngest Von Erich, who passed away at 21.

Who are the real-life wrestlers who joined the cast of The Iron Claw?

The Von Erich-inspired movie will hit theaters in December 2023

A24 also hired real-life wrestlers for the film. These include AEW stars Ryan Nemeth and Maxwell Jacon Friedman (AKA MJF). Former WWE and AEW star Chavo Guerrero Jr. and independent wrestler Brady Pierce also have roles.

Here are the other roles in the movie and the listed cast:

Maxwell Jacob Friedman as Lance Von Erich, an on-screen member of the Von Erichs

Lily James as Pam Adkisson, wife of Kevin

Brady Pierce as Michael Hayes, former wrestler and WWE Hall of Famer

Aaron Dean Eisernberg as Ric Flair, WWE Hall of Famer

Kevin Anton as Harley Race, former wrestler

Cazzey Louis Cereghino as Bruiser Brody, former wrestler

Chavo Guerrero Jr. as The Sheik, former wrestler

Ryan Nemeth as Gino Hernandez, former wrestler

What does Kevin Von Erich think about Zac Efron's look in The Iron Claw?

Kevin Von Erich had nothing but good things to say about the portrayal of Zac Efron in The Iron Claw. Kevin even said he never looked as good as the actor. Kevin also said he was excited to watch it and couldn't wait with his family.

Wrestling fan or not, The Iron Claw will be a tough movie to watch.

