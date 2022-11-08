Kevin Von Erich: What does the wrestling legend think of Zac Efron's depiction of him in The Iron Claw?

Kevin Von Erich is one of the many wrestling legends who will have their lives and careers portrayed on the big screen. He will be played by Zac Efron in the upcoming A24 film The Iron Claw.

The former NWA American Heavyweight Champion rose to fame not only because he was part of the notable wrestling family, but also due to his in-ring skills and talent. Following a series of tragic events, he's the only one of Fritz Von Erich's six children still alive. From the looks of it, the upcoming A24 film will center around the story of the family.

Last month, photos of Zac Efron as Kevin Von Erich were shared and the wrestler had nothing but good things to say. While speaking with TMZ, the legendary wrestler stated that he never looked as good as the actor and also complimented the director, Sean Durkin.

“It’s a lot of information and a lot of time, and so, they’ve got some tough work ahead of them, but I saw a picture of the guy (Zac Efron), and he looked great. Man, I don’t think I ever looked that good! I think they’re going to do great, I bet they do. I talked to the director, [he] seemed like a really nice guy.” [H/T WrestleZone]

Aside from the Baywatch actor, Jeremy Allen White, Harris Dickinson, Holt McCallany, Maura Tierney, and Lily James are also slated to appear in the movie. No official release date has been announced, but it looks like the target is next year.

Will Kevin Von Erich watch the Zac Efron-led movie?

In the same interview, Kevin Von Erich revealed that he will not only watch the movie, but already has special plans for viewing it. Expressing excitement, he said that like other films, the family will likely watch it in their yard.

“Oh yeah, I’ll watch it and it’ll be fun,” he said. “We’ll all get together, maybe watch it out in the yard. We do that sometimes. We have a lot of children here, and sometimes we put a big screen up in the yard and we watch movies outside at night. We’ll probably do that with this one. It’ll be a lot of fun.”

Zac Efron has portrayed numerous characters in his career, but the one about the former wrestler is surely something that fans should keep their eyes peeled for.

