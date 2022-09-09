Bradley Cooper in talks to play WWE Hall of Famer in a movie

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair revealed Bradley Cooper is in the running to play The Nature Boy in an upcoming movie.

The Nature Boy has had one of the most exciting and illustrious wrestling careers. Before he wrestled in his final match in 2022, he captured 16 World Championships and became a two-time WWE Hall of Famer. He also became a notable figure outside the wrestling world.

On the latest episode of the To Be The Man podcast, Flair shared that a movie about his life is in the works. He revealed that those in charge have reached out to Bradley Cooper. The wrestling legend added that he could see the actor take on the role. Still, nothing is confirmed:

“Well, there’s talks right now that I can’t mention. They are making a movie about my life and I know that they’ve talked to Bradley Cooper. I could see him doing that. I could see him. That’s the only name that’s come up I don’t... That’s only rumored. I mean, I’ve heard it officially, but it’s not in place. So, ladies and gentlemen, it’s not true that he’s playing Ric Flair. I’ve heard they’ve talked to him, that’s it. Bradley Cooper is not playing me in a movie, yet. I hope he does.” [H/T Inside the Ropes]

Bradley Cooper is best known for his roles in The Hangover Trilogy, The Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, A Star is Born, and more.

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair wrestled in his retirement match at 73 years old

The two-time WWE Hall of Famer will have one lengthy and exciting movie once it does push through considering his career in wrestling is still not done.

In July, Flair teamed up with his son-in-law Andrade El Idolo where they defeated Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal in a bloody tag team match. In attendance for the event were The Undertaker, Mick Foley, and more.

Flair was also asked to wrestle a week later in Puerto Rico, which he declined. During a match at the World Wrestling Council's 49th Anniversary Show serving as El Idolo's manager. Although he wasn't present as a wrestler, the Nature Boy was caught in a brawl with the Colon family.

Who do you want to see play Ric Flair in a movie? Comment down your picks!

